Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Renders Hint at Flat Folding Design, Smaller Bezels: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may look very similar to its predecessor, unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is tipped to sport a larger outer display.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2023 11:17 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured) is expected to debut next month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut in July
  • The company's next foldable could look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to feature a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to make its debut next month as the successor to the company's current-generation foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The South Korean conglomerate will host its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year in July, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Watch 6 are likely to be launched at the event, according to reports. Now, a new leaked render of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 shows off the design of the purported foldable phone.

A press render of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was leaked by MySmartPrice on Thursday, showing the company's upcoming foldable smartphone in a blue colourway. The handset is shown to feature three external cameras. The inner display shown in the leaked image suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature thinner bezels than its predecessor. The render doesn't give us a glimpse at the phone's external display, however, it does suggest that the upcoming foldable will finally offer a flat folding design. 

Meanwhile, the leaked image also shows the presence of Samsung's S Pen, although it is currently unclear whether the accessory will ship with the handset. Other elements of the phone, such as the location of the speaker grilles and the USB Type-C port for charging, appear to be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which made its debut last year.

galaxy z fold 5 mysmartprice galaxy z fold 5 samsung

The leaked render of the Galaxy Z Fold 5
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

 

The image shared by the publication suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will not introduce major visual changes compared to its predecessor. Recent reports suggest that this will not be the case for the company's other upcoming foldable — the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This phone is tipped to feature a completely redesigned external display that is much larger than its predecessor. It will also reportedly feature support for Google and Samsung apps that are optimised for the external display.

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will sport a 7.6-inch QXGA+ 120Hz AMOLED inner display and a 6.2-inch full-HD+ AMOLED outer screen. The phone is said to be powered by a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. 

