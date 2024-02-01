Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are only a couple of months old, but speculations about their successors are already emerging on the Web. Most recently, early renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 based on one of Samsung's newest patents have leaked online. The renders suggest major design improvements for the book-style foldable device. The handset appears to have a slimmer design with a larger external display. Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 6 alongside Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the second half of this year.

Tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7), in collaboration with Pigto, shared supposed renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The renders, based on Samsung's recent patent filing, suggest bigger inner and outer displays for the upcoming foldable offering more room for users to perform daily tasks. The smartphone could also offer a slimmer and wider design than the current iteration.

Samsung is expected to introduce a novel hinge module for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is said to sport a different aspect ratio as well.

While not much is known about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at this point, early leaks about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 suggest that Samsung is testing a larger screen for the next-generation flip. It is expected to get a 3.9-inch cover panel, instead of Galaxy Z Flip 5's 3.4-inch cover screen. The Galaxy AI features that debuted on the Galaxy S24 series are also expected to land on the new foldables as well.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to go official in either July or August. With just around six months to go for the potential launch, we can expect more new rumours and leaks about the devices to pop up online in the coming weeks.

