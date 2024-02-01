Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Early Renders Showcase Wider Displays and Slimmer Design

Samsung's patent for Galaxy Z Fold 6 allegedly hints at a thinner and wider design compared to its predecessor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 February 2024 11:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Early Renders Showcase Wider Displays and Slimmer Design

Photo Credit: Pigtou/ @xleaks7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could offer a slimmer and wider design than the Galaxy Z Fold 5

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be getting some major design improvements
  • Samsung might introduce a novel hinge module for the Galaxy Z Fold 6
  • It is expected to get a 3.9-inch cover panel
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are only a couple of months old, but speculations about their successors are already emerging on the Web. Most recently, early renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 based on one of Samsung's newest patents have leaked online. The renders suggest major design improvements for the book-style foldable device. The handset appears to have a slimmer design with a larger external display. Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 6 alongside Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the second half of this year.

Tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7), in collaboration with Pigto, shared supposed renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The renders, based on Samsung's recent patent filing, suggest bigger inner and outer displays for the upcoming foldable offering more room for users to perform daily tasks. The smartphone could also offer a slimmer and wider design than the current iteration.

Samsung is expected to introduce a novel hinge module for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is said to sport a different aspect ratio as well.

While not much is known about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at this point, early leaks about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 suggest that Samsung is testing a larger screen for the next-generation flip. It is expected to get a 3.9-inch cover panel, instead of Galaxy Z Flip 5's 3.4-inch cover screen. The Galaxy AI features that debuted on the Galaxy S24 series are also expected to land on the new foldables as well.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to go official in either July or August. With just around six months to go for the potential launch, we can expect more new rumours and leaks about the devices to pop up online in the coming weeks.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
HMD Global Drops Nokia Branding From Official Website, X Account; Company Says HMD Devices Coming Soon
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses as US Decides to Maintain Unchanged Interest Rates

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Early Renders Showcase Wider Displays and Slimmer Design
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y200 5G Now Available in 256GB Storage Variant; Vivo Y27 4G, Vivo T2 5G Prices Cut in India
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed to Launch Soon in India; Teased to Offer Upgrades Over Phone 1
  3. India’s Crypto Industry Misses Mention in FM’s Budget 2024 Speech, No Change in Taxes
  4. India Smartphone Shipments Grew 25 Percent YoY in Q4 2023, Xiaomi Climbs to the Top: Counterpoint
  5. TRAI Aims to Tackle Call Drops Issue With Regulations; Improve Connectivity Inside Buildings
  6. Lava Yuva 3 Price in India, Design, Storage Details, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  7. Google Bard Advanced Confirmed to Get a Paid Subscription, to Be Powered by Gemini Ultra AI Model
  8. Xiaomi 14 Series May Soon Launch in India; Company Teases Leica Partnership
  9. Reliance, Bodhi Tree Said to Take 60 Percent Stake in Disney India Merger
  10. Threads App Sees Rise in Downloads, Competitor X Falls in Top Downloaded Apps List: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »