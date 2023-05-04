Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Both smartphones could be unveiled in July at an earlier-than-expected Galaxy Unpacked event. Reportedly, the South Korean tech giant has initiated the process of mass production of hinges that would be used in these foldable smartphones, and going by that timeline, it would allow the company to be ready to launch the handsets by July, instead of the previously reported August timeline. In the meantime, a new leak has suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will sport a larger outer display than its predecessor.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) shared in a tweet that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch with a considerably large outer screen. The clamshell foldable is expected to feature a 3.4-inch outer display with a resolution of 720x748 pixels and a pixel density of 305ppi.

The leak also shared a purported design render of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The phone is seen in comparison with the outer display of its preceding handset, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 1.9-inch outer screen. The new design, shown in the shared image, shows most of the clamshell cover encompassed with the display panel, only curving around the dual rear camera modules horizontally placed on the right side corner of the panel.

Earlier reports have suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy by Qualcomm. It is also expected to launch in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, and could come equipped with 8GB of RAM. The phone is also reported to support 25W wired fast charging.

The upcoming clamshell foldable is expected to boot One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to be offered in beige, grey, light green, and light pink colour options. It will reportedly measure 165mm x 71.8mm x 6.7mm in size.

