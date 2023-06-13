Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cover Display to Feature Support for Optimised Google Apps: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cover Display to Feature Support for Optimised Google Apps: Report

Users can expect to see directions, read and respond to messages, or even watch videos on the smaller external display — without unfolding the phone.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2023 14:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cover Display to Feature Support for Optimised Google Apps: Report

Photo Credit: MediaPeanut/ @OnLeaks

Leaked renders of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be unveiled next month
  • The foldable phone is expected to feature a larger 3.4-inch cover screen
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could support optimised Google apps

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to make its debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 next month at the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event. The smaller clamshell foldable is expected to bring a notable upgrade over the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — a much larger cover display. Unlike its predecessor's 1.9-inch external screen, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to sport a 3.4-inch outer display. This screen will reportedly offer support for both Google apps as well as Samsung's own apps.

According to a SamMobile report citing unnamed sources, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will display an optimised version of Google's apps on the smartphone's external display. The South Korean conglomerate has reportedly worked with Google to allow apps like YouTube, Google Maps, and the Messages app to run on the outer screen. Users can expect to see directions, read and respond to messages, or even watch videos on the smaller external display — without unfolding the phone.

Earlier this month, Samsung confirmed that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in Seoul, South Korea and will be scheduled for the last week of July. The company usually holds its Unpacked events in Europe or in the US — in cities like New York, London, Berlin, and Barcelona. The second Galaxy Unpacked event will be held a month ahead of its previously anticipated schedule.

According to an earlier report, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could cost as much as its predecessor in the US. Readers might recall that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched in the US last year, priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 82,400). There's no word from Samsung on the purported smartphone's pricing and availability.

Last month, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter: @OnLeaks) leaked images of the company's Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone showing the foldable phone with a much larger, folder-shaped external display. A 3.4-inch outer screen was tipped by OnLeaks, suggesting that Samsung's foldable phone would also have a larger cover display than the recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip. However, it is slightly smaller than the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which has a 3.6-inch secondary display. 

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications, Samsung, Foldables
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
