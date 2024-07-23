Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Tipped to Debut in October With Larger Cover Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is said to feature an 8-inch internal screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2024 14:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Tipped to Debut in October With Larger Cover Display

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price in India starts at Rs. 1,64,999 for the base model

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold Slim could be thinner and lighter than standard model
  • It is said to be launched alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. However, the South Korean tech giant is also said to be working on a slim version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While recent rumours stated that the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim was put on hold, a new leak coming out of China indicates it will be unveiled in October. The upcoming book-style foldable phone is said to get a conventional smartphone display ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim launch timeline tipped

Tipster Ice Universe on Weibo posted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be launched in October. It is said to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series and Samsung W25. The latter is believed to be the Chinese variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

In another (deleted) post, the tipster claimed (via) that Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim's cover screen will have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which is similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The foldable is said to feature an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch external screen. This would be a notable shift from the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch internal screen and 6.3-inch external screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold Slim is expected to be thinner and lighter than the standard model. It might lack S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price in India starts at Rs. 1,64,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC. It has a triple outer camera setup led by a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. There's a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel camera located under the inner screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. It houses a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

