Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. However, the South Korean tech giant is also said to be working on a slim version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While recent rumours stated that the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim was put on hold, a new leak coming out of China indicates it will be unveiled in October. The upcoming book-style foldable phone is said to get a conventional smartphone display ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim launch timeline tipped

Tipster Ice Universe on Weibo posted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be launched in October. It is said to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series and Samsung W25. The latter is believed to be the Chinese variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

In another (deleted) post, the tipster claimed (via) that Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim's cover screen will have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which is similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The foldable is said to feature an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch external screen. This would be a notable shift from the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch internal screen and 6.3-inch external screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold Slim is expected to be thinner and lighter than the standard model. It might lack S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price in India starts at Rs. 1,64,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC. It has a triple outer camera setup led by a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. There's a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel camera located under the inner screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. It houses a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.

