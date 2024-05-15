Samsung Galaxy M35 is expected to be unveiled soon. Although Samsung is yet to confirm the new Galaxy M series phone, the handset was recently spotted on the BIS certification site. Meanwhile, a support page for the handset is also live on the Samsung India website. Now, the phone has reportedly been spotted on the Google Play Console with an official-looking image. It is listed to run on an Exynos 1380 chipset with 6GB of RAM and pack a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M35 could come as a rebrand of the Galaxy A35.

Ytechb spotted the Samsung Galaxy M35 on the Google Play Console website. The screenshots shared by the publication suggest 6GB RAM and Android 14 OS on the upcoming 5G phone. It is listed with an Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with a Mali G68 GPU. It is shown to offer 6.6-inch full-HD+ display.

The listing also shows the Galaxy M35 with a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It could house a 6,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging support.

Further, the Google Play Console listing includes an official-looking image that shows the phone with a hole punch display design. It is shown in a blue shade with triple rear cameras. The design resembles the Galaxy A35.

The support page for the Galaxy M35 with model number SM-M356B/DS is already live on the Samsung India website. The handset had earlier appeared on the BIS website with the same model number. It was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with 656 points in single-core and 1,967 points in multi-core tests.

Samsung's Galaxy M35 is expected to come as a rebadged version of the Galaxy A35 5G. The latter was launched in March in India with a price tag of Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is equipped with an Exynos 1380 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

