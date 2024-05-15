Technology News

Samsung Galaxy M35 Design, Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing

Samsung Galaxy M35 is expected to run on an Exynos 1380 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2024 13:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy M35 is expected to come as a rebadged version of the Galaxy A35 5G

  • Samsung Galaxy M35 could get 6.6-inch full-HD+ display
  • It is likely to pack 6GB RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy M35 is tipped to feature 6,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M35 is expected to be unveiled soon. Although Samsung is yet to confirm the new Galaxy M series phone, the handset was recently spotted on the BIS certification site. Meanwhile, a support page for the handset is also live on the Samsung India website. Now, the phone has reportedly been spotted on the Google Play Console with an official-looking image. It is listed to run on an Exynos 1380 chipset with 6GB of RAM and pack a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M35 could come as a rebrand of the Galaxy A35.

Ytechb spotted the Samsung Galaxy M35 on the Google Play Console website. The screenshots shared by the publication suggest 6GB RAM and Android 14 OS on the upcoming 5G phone. It is listed with an Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with a Mali G68 GPU. It is shown to offer 6.6-inch full-HD+ display.

The listing also shows the Galaxy M35 with a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It could house a 6,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging support.

Further, the Google Play Console listing includes an official-looking image that shows the phone with a hole punch display design. It is shown in a blue shade with triple rear cameras. The design resembles the Galaxy A35.

The support page for the Galaxy M35 with model number SM-M356B/DS is already live on the Samsung India website. The handset had earlier appeared on the BIS website with the same model number. It was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with 656 points in single-core and 1,967 points in multi-core tests.

Samsung's Galaxy M35 is expected to come as a rebadged version of the Galaxy A35 5G. The latter was launched in March in India with a price tag of Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is equipped with an Exynos 1380 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M35, Samsung Galaxy M35 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A35, Samsung
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
