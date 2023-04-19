Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Will Debut With One UI 5.1.1 Based on Android 13: Report

Samsung is reportedly testing One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 on Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2023 18:49 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will succeed last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung is currently testing One UI 5.1.1 on upcoming models
  • One UI 5.1.1 could bring improvements to the stock apps
  • Samsung One UI 5.1 was unveiled in February

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to launch in August this year. While we haven't heard anything from the South Korean brand about its 2023 foldable smartphones yet, a new report claims that the Samsung flagships will debut with One UI 5.1.1 based on Google's latest Android 13. The firmware with One UI 5.1.1 is reportedly appearing for the model numbers SM-F731N and SM-F946N, which are said to be associated with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. They are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

According to a report by SamMobile, the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will mark the release of the latest version of the company's custom skin. Samsung is reportedly testing One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 on the two upcoming foldable phones now.

The South Korean variant of Galaxy Z Fold 5 (SM-F946N) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (SM-F731N) were reportedly found running One UI 5.1.1. The former was seen with firmware version F731NKSU0AWD5, while the latter is said to be associated with firmware version F946NKSU0AWD5.

Samsung is expected to release One UI 5.1.1 to existing Galaxy smartphones and tablets a few days after the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It is said to bring improvements to the stock apps, Galaxy ecosystem features, and enhancements to the Flex Mode.

Samsung One UI 5.1 was unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in February. Besides the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, the update is currently reaching other eligible Galaxy smartphones as well. It allows users to change hues while taking selfies and adds access to the Expert RAW feature. It also brings improvements to the DeX Mode, Bixby Text Calls, weather app, and the gallery app.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, One UI, One UI 5.1.1, One UI 5
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
