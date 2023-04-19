Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to launch in August this year. While we haven't heard anything from the South Korean brand about its 2023 foldable smartphones yet, a new report claims that the Samsung flagships will debut with One UI 5.1.1 based on Google's latest Android 13. The firmware with One UI 5.1.1 is reportedly appearing for the model numbers SM-F731N and SM-F946N, which are said to be associated with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. They are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

According to a report by SamMobile, the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will mark the release of the latest version of the company's custom skin. Samsung is reportedly testing One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 on the two upcoming foldable phones now.

The South Korean variant of Galaxy Z Fold 5 (SM-F946N) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (SM-F731N) were reportedly found running One UI 5.1.1. The former was seen with firmware version F731NKSU0AWD5, while the latter is said to be associated with firmware version F946NKSU0AWD5.

Samsung is expected to release One UI 5.1.1 to existing Galaxy smartphones and tablets a few days after the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It is said to bring improvements to the stock apps, Galaxy ecosystem features, and enhancements to the Flex Mode.

Samsung One UI 5.1 was unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in February. Besides the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, the update is currently reaching other eligible Galaxy smartphones as well. It allows users to change hues while taking selfies and adds access to the Expert RAW feature. It also brings improvements to the DeX Mode, Bixby Text Calls, weather app, and the gallery app.

