Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to break cover in August this year. Samsung hasn't officially confirmed launch details yet, but rumours about the clamshell foldable smartphone have already started doing the rounds. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get some design improvements this year. For one, Samsung is highly anticipated to equip it with a larger outer display, and a new leak by DSCC analyst Ross Young appears to add more credibility to that rumour. According to him, Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a 3.8-inch cover display. Samsung is said to start panel shipments of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in May.

Ross Young on Monday tweeted (via SlashLeaks) that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could feature a 3.8-inch cover display. This would be larger than the predecessor Galaxy Z Flip 4's 1.9-inch outer display. For comparison, Oppo's latest clamshell-style foldable handset, Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover screen. The new leak is in line with past reports. Recently, a concept render of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 surfaced on the Web showing a large external display covering a wide surface area. The large external display could allow users to capture selfies and display notifications such as time, battery percentage, and more.

Further, according to the analyst, the panel shipments of both Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will start in May, while the production of the smartphones will begin in June.

A recent Geekbench listing hinted at the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The former is listed with 8GB of RAM while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is shown to have 12GB of RAM.

Past leaks suggested that Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be offered in beige, grey, light green, and light pink colour options, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to come in beige, black, and light blue shades.

