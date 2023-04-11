Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Get a 3.8-Inch Cover Display, Production Said to Begin in June

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 1.9-inch external screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2023 12:34 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched in August last year

Highlights
  • Panel shipments of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 may start in May
  • Both foldable phones may feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may debut in August

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to break cover in August this year. Samsung hasn't officially confirmed launch details yet, but rumours about the clamshell foldable smartphone have already started doing the rounds. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get some design improvements this year. For one, Samsung is highly anticipated to equip it with a larger outer display, and a new leak by DSCC analyst Ross Young appears to add more credibility to that rumour. According to him, Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a 3.8-inch cover display. Samsung is said to start panel shipments of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in May.

Ross Young on Monday tweeted (via SlashLeaks) that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could feature a 3.8-inch cover display. This would be larger than the predecessor Galaxy Z Flip 4's 1.9-inch outer display. For comparison, Oppo's latest clamshell-style foldable handset, Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover screen. The new leak is in line with past reports. Recently, a concept render of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 surfaced on the Web showing a large external display covering a wide surface area. The large external display could allow users to capture selfies and display notifications such as time, battery percentage, and more.

Further, according to the analyst, the panel shipments of both Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will start in May, while the production of the smartphones will begin in June.

A recent Geekbench listing hinted at the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The former is listed with 8GB of RAM while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is shown to have 12GB of RAM.

Past leaks suggested that Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be offered in beige, grey, light green, and light pink colour options, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to come in beige, black, and light blue shades.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
