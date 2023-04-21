Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Debut Sooner Than Expected: Details

Samsung usually initiates the production of hinges of Galaxy foldable smartphones in late June.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2023 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10 in 2022

Highlights
  • The clamshell smartphone could pack a dual rear camera unit
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumoured to come with a new ‘droplet' hinge design
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 will reportedly be available in three storage options

Samsung hasn't officially announced plans to launch its next generation of foldable smartphones, but rumours about the handsets have already started doing the rounds. The South Korean company may launch its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones a month before they were expected to debut in a bid to fend off competition from Google's purported Pixel Fold. Hinges for the upcoming foldable phones are said to enter mass production in early June. Samsung usually initiates the production of hinges towards the end of June. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumoured to feature a new ‘droplet' hinge design.

According to details shared in a tweet by tipster Revegnus (Twitter: @Tech_Reve), Samsung Electronics will begin mass production of foldable phone hinges at the beginning of June. Usually, the company begins production of hinges for its foldable phones by end of the month. As a result, the tipster claims that Samsung could launch Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July rather than in late August.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10 last year, during its Galaxy Unpacked event.

Specifications of Samsung's upcoming foldable phones for 2023 have leaked online on multiple occasions. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to feature a new ‘droplet' hinge design with an IPX8 build. Both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 could run on One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 and are expected to be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon for Galaxy SoC.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 could pack a dual rear camera unit with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter.

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly arrive with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to be offered in beige, gray, light green, and light pink colour options, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be launched in beige, black, and light blue shades.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.