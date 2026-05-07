Vivo X300 FE is the latest flagship Android smartphone launched in India by Vivo. The photography-focused device has a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and has a 6,500mAh battery, with support for both wired and wireless charging. The Vivo X300 FE is positioned to challenge top-tier Android smartphones and entry-level iPhone models in the Indian market. It features a compact build with a 6.3-inch display resembling the iPhone 17 and Xiaomi 17.

Does the Vivo X300 FE have some outstanding features that set it apart from competitors like the iPhone 17 or the Xiaomi 17, which are also available at similar prices in the country? Let's take a closer look at all three smartphones to see how they fare against each other.

Vivo X300 FE vs iPhone 17 vs Xiaomi 17: Price in India

Vivo X300 FE: The Vivo X300 FE is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 512GB storage variant with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 89,999. Buyers can bundle their purchase with the Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 lens, which costs Rs. 15,999, and the telephoto extender accessories kit priced at Rs. 3,999. This phone is available in Lilac Purple, Noir Black, and Urban Olive colours.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 is priced at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB storage model. The 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 1,02,900. It is available in Black, Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage and White colourways.

Xiaomi 17: Buyers can choose the Xiaomi 17 in the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option for Rs. 89,999. The 512GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 99,999, respectively. You can get it in Black, Ice Blue, and Venture Green colour options.

Vivo X300 FE vs iPhone 17 vs Xiaomi 17: Display, OS

Vivo X300 FE: The Vivo X300 FE features a 6.31-inch 1.5K (1,216 x 2,640 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. Vivo is assuring five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the phone.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17, on the other hand, has a similar 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has always-on support and Ceramic Shield 2 coating. Apple launched it with iOS 26.

Xiaomi 17: The Xiaomi 17 also has a 6.3-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,656 pixels) OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It is assured to get five years of OS updates and six years of security updates.

Vivo X300 FE vs iPhone 17 vs Xiaomi 17: Chipset, Battery

Vivo X300 FE: Under the hood, the Vivo X300 FE has 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with Adreno 829 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. You will get a 6,500mAh battery in this model with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 has Apple's in-house A19 Bionic chip alongside up to 512GB of storage. Apple doesn't disclose the RAM and battery capacity of its iPhone models, but it is advertised to give up to 30 hours of video playback time in a single charge. It is compatible with MagSafe, Qi, and Qi2 wireless charging. The phone is compatible with a 40W or higher adapter.

Xiaomi 17: The Xiaomi 17 runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process. It has up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It features a 6,330mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 FE vs iPhone 17 vs Xiaomi 17: Cameras, Dimensions

Vivo X300 FE: Vivo X300 FE flaunts a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It measures 150.83×71.76×7.99mm and weighs about 191g.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17's rear camera unit includes a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 48-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 18-megapixel front-facing sensor. The iPhone 17 is more compact and lightweight as it measures 149.6x71.5x7.95mm. It weighs 177 grams.

Xiaomi 17: The Xiaomi 17 carries a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone measures 151.1×71.8×8.06mm and weighs 191g.

Vivo X300 FE vs iPhone 17 vs Xiaomi 17: Which One Should You Buy?

The purchasing decision should be taken based on budget, priorities, and hardware choices. If you are a photography enthusiast and looking for a compact Android phone with decent battery life, then the Vivo X300 FE is a suitable model. Features like the Zeiss-branded cameras and optional telephoto extender makes its the best choice for portrait photography. Additionally, it has a decent software update policy, which offers better long-term value.

People who like the iOS ecosystem, long-term software support, and integration with other Apple devices can go with the iPhone 17. The Xiaomi 17, on the other hand, is a balanced flagship package with Leica-tuned cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 6,330mAh battery. It outperforms both the Vivo X300 FE and iPhone 17 in charging speeds.

FAQs.

1. Which smartphone is the most compact and lightweight?

The iPhone 17 is the lightest model among all three. It weighs 177 grams and measures 149.6x71.5x7.95mm.

2. Which chipset is used in iPhone 17?

iPhone 17 runs on Apple's in-house A19 chip.

3. What is the battery capacity of Vivo X300 FE?

Vivo X300 FE is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, which is larger than the one on the iPhone 17 and the Xiaomi 17.