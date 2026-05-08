Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 started for Indian shoppers with discounts across a wide range of categories such as smartphones, electronic accessories, laptops, wearables, kitchen appliances, fashion products, televisions, and other home appliances. The smartphone category is one of the biggest attractions during the sale, with several offers currently available on OnePlus handsets. Alongside regular price cuts, buyers can also benefit from additional savings through bank offers, exchange deals, no-cost EMI options, and Amazon Pay-based promotions.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is currently on sale at Rs. 38,998, during the ongoing sale. The OnePlus 15 is available for Rs. 77,999 in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, down from the listed price of Rs. 89,999. Above the sale price, buyers can avail exchange offers, coupon-based discounts and no-cost EMI payment options.

Shoppers with an HDFC Bank credit card can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 9,500 on eligible purchases. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders are eligible for a five percent instant discount.

The e-commerce platform is extending exclusive benefits and additional offers to Prime members. In addition, shoppers can avail of same-day delivery or free shipping benefits depending on their membership status and location.

Here are some of the best deals on OnePlus handsets available in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. You can also check out our picks for the best deals on laptops here. You can also read the deals on air conditioners and smart TVs.

Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.