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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones Including OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Nord 6

Shoppers with an HDFC Bank credit card can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 9,500 on eligible purchases.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2026 15:38 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones Including OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Nord 6

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders are eligible for a five percent instant discount

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Highlights
  • Several offers are currently available on OnePlus handsets
  • Amazon is currently selling the OnePlus Nord 6 for Rs. 38,998
  • Above the sale price, buyers can avail exchange offers
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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 started for Indian shoppers with discounts across a wide range of categories such as smartphones, electronic accessories, laptops, wearables, kitchen appliances, fashion products, televisions, and other home appliances. The smartphone category is one of the biggest attractions during the sale, with several offers currently available on OnePlus handsets. Alongside regular price cuts, buyers can also benefit from additional savings through bank offers, exchange deals, no-cost EMI options, and Amazon Pay-based promotions.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is currently on sale at Rs. 38,998, during the ongoing sale. The OnePlus 15 is available for Rs. 77,999 in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, down from the listed price of Rs. 89,999. Above the sale price, buyers can avail exchange offers, coupon-based discounts and no-cost EMI payment options.

Shoppers with an HDFC Bank credit card can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 9,500 on eligible purchases. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders are eligible for a five percent instant discount.

The e-commerce platform is extending exclusive benefits and additional offers to Prime members. In addition, shoppers can avail of same-day delivery or free shipping benefits depending on their membership status and location.

Here are some of the best deals on OnePlus handsets available in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. You can also check out our picks for the best deals on laptops here. You can also read the deals on air conditioners and smart TVs.  

Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus Nord 6 Rs. 52,999 Rs. 38,998 Buy Now
OnePlus 13 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 62,998 Buy Now
OnePlus 15 Rs. 86,999 Rs. 77,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 15R Rs. 54,999 Rs. 52,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13R Rs. 44,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now

 

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OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers 2026, OnePlus, OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13s
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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