Tata Wants to Build Country's Biggest iPhone Assembly Plant as Apple Seeks to Up Manufacturing in India

Tata is said to be planning to begin operations at the iPhone assembly plant in 12 to 18 months.

By Sankalp Phartiyal, Bloomberg | Updated: 9 December 2023 16:52 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Apple and Tata could ask the government for subsidies for the new factory in Tamil Nadu

  • Tata is looking to set up a new iPhone assembly plant in the country
  • The company wants to set up the plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu
  • Tata is looking to tap Apple's plans to expand iPhone production in India
Conglomerate Tata Group plans to build one of India's biggest iPhone assembly plants, tapping Apple's ambitions to increase manufacturing in the South Asian country.

Tata wants to construct the factory in Hosur in the southern Tamil Nadu state, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The facility will likely have about 20 assembly lines and employ 50,000 workers within two years, according to the people, who declined to be named discussing unannounced plans. The goal is for the site to be operational in 12 to 18 months.

The plant would bolster Apple's efforts to localise its supply chain and strengthen its partnership with Tata, which already has an iPhone factory it acquired from Wistron. in the neighbouring Karnataka state. Apple is diversifying its operations away from China by working with assembly and component manufacturing partners in India, Thailand, Malaysia and elsewhere.

An Apple spokesman declined to comment, while a Tata representative didn't respond to a request for comment.

The Indian conglomerate has taken other steps to increase its business with Apple and expand beyond its traditional businesses that range from salt to software. It has accelerated hiring at its existing facility in Hosur, where it produces iPhone enclosures, or metal casings. Tata has also said it'll launch 100 retail stores focused on Apple products. For its part, Apple has opened two stores in the nation and is planning three more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's production-linked subsidies have spurred Apple's key suppliers such as Taiwan's Foxconn and Pegatron to ramp up in India. That helped Apple assemble more than $7 billion of iPhones in India in the previous fiscal year, increasing the country's share of the device's production to about 7 percent. The rest are assembled in China, which until a few years ago made all of them.

The new plant is set to be mid-sized among iPhone factories globally. It would likely be bigger than the one Tata acquired from Wistron, which employs more than 10,000 people, and smaller than Foxconn's biggest China facilities that employ hundreds of thousands.

Apple and Tata could likely urge the government to award subsidies for the new factory as it's expected to begin production just as previous state-backed financial incentives are set to expire.

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Further reading: iPhone, Apple, Tata
