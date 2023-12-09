Technology News
  Asus ROG Phone 8 Design Teased as Handset Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Website Ahead of Launch

Asus ROG Phone 8 Design Teased as Handset Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Website Ahead of Launch

Here's what the Asus ROG Phone 8 will look like when the company launches the handset in the coming weeks.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2023 16:17 IST
Asus ROG Phone 8 Design Teased as Handset Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Website Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 8 will succeed the ROG Phone 7 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 8 series will be launched soon
  • The company has also teased the design of the upcoming handset
  • The Asus ROG Phone 8 series will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips
Asus ROG Phone 8 has been teased by the company, ahead of the launch of the company's next flagship phone aimed at gamers. The successor to the ROG Phone 7 is expected to make its debut soon, and the phone was recently spotted on a certification website, hinting at an imminent launch. Asus previously confirmed that the ROG Phone 8 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship smartphone processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that offers performance and efficiency improvements over last year's flagship chip.

In a teaser posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Asus revealed the top right corner of the ROG Phone 8. while the left corner with the camera module appears darker. However, by adjusting the brightness levels, it is easy to spot the triple rear camera setup, as well as a USB port located on the side. The teaser does not share any additional information related to the launch of the handset and merely states that it is coming soon.

Meanwhile, the Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro were spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website by MySmartPrice, with model numbers AI2401_C/D/A and AI2401_A/C/F. The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra was also spotted on the website with the model number AI2401_H. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the presence of these smartphone model numbers on the website.

The successors to the Asus ROG Phone 7 series could be launched by the company in the coming days or weeks. Earlier this year, Asus launched the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate in India with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

They feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel macro camera. They are also equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Both ROG Phone 7 series phones pack 6,000mAh batteries that can be charged at 65W.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Vivo Y36i With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

