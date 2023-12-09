Asus ROG Phone 8 has been teased by the company, ahead of the launch of the company's next flagship phone aimed at gamers. The successor to the ROG Phone 7 is expected to make its debut soon, and the phone was recently spotted on a certification website, hinting at an imminent launch. Asus previously confirmed that the ROG Phone 8 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship smartphone processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that offers performance and efficiency improvements over last year's flagship chip.

In a teaser posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Asus revealed the top right corner of the ROG Phone 8. while the left corner with the camera module appears darker. However, by adjusting the brightness levels, it is easy to spot the triple rear camera setup, as well as a USB port located on the side. The teaser does not share any additional information related to the launch of the handset and merely states that it is coming soon.

Meanwhile, the Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro were spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website by MySmartPrice, with model numbers AI2401_C/D/A and AI2401_A/C/F. The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra was also spotted on the website with the model number AI2401_H. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the presence of these smartphone model numbers on the website.

The successors to the Asus ROG Phone 7 series could be launched by the company in the coming days or weeks. Earlier this year, Asus launched the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate in India with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

They feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel macro camera. They are also equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Both ROG Phone 7 series phones pack 6,000mAh batteries that can be charged at 65W.

