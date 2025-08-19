Apple released the iOS 26 Beta 7 update for iPhone to developers and beta testers on Monday. It arrives exactly a week after the sixth beta update was rolled out. It carries subtle changes compared to previous iOS 26 Beta iterations, but there are no major new features. As per a report, the iOS 26 Beta 7 update brings back blood oxygen monitoring capability to the Apple Watch for users in the US. Other changes include a Drafts option in the Messages app and an Adaptive Power Notifications toggle in battery settings.

As always, Apple has not revealed what's included in the iOS 26 Beta 7 update for iPhone. The release notes simply state, “iOS 26 beta gives you an early preview of the upcoming apps, features, and technologies.” It comes with the build number 23A5326a.

Fortunately, 9to5Mac has taken a deep dive into the update, and we have an idea of what's on offer.

The biggest change is the reported inclusion of blood oxygen monitoring for the Apple Watch. This feature was removed for users in the US last year, following a patent dispute with health technology company Masimo. Apple was recently reported to have found a possible workaround, and the latest update enables this feature.

Following its rollout, the Blood Oxygen app on the Apple Watch will collect data via the smartwatch's sensor, but it will be calculated on the paired iPhone. The results can then be viewed in the Health app.

Alongside, Apple has reportedly added a new Adaptive Power Notifications option in battery settings. It is speculated that the iPhone will alert the user when its performance is optimised to conserve battery.

As per the report, users can also see a Drafts option in the filter view of the Messages app. As the name suggests, it may allow them to view the text messages that have been saved as drafts.

Notably, Apple has also released iOS 26 Public Beta 4, with a similar set of changes, for iPhone. The stable operating system is expected to be released as a free over-the-air (OTA) update for compatible iPhone models later this year.