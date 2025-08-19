Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Beta 7 With Drafts Option in Messages, Blood Oxygen Measurement for Apple Watch in the US

Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Beta 7 With Drafts Option in Messages, Blood Oxygen Measurement for Apple Watch in the US

iOS 26 is expected to be released as a free over-the-air (OTA) update for compatible iPhone models later this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 August 2025 12:21 IST
Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Beta 7 With Drafts Option in Messages, Blood Oxygen Measurement for Apple Watch in the US

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 26 was first previewed at WWDC 2025 on June 9

Highlights
  • The update adds back blood oxygen monitoring to Apple Watch in the US
  • Changes also include new Drafts option in the Messages app
  • Apple also released iOS 26 Public Beta 4 update as well
Advertisement

Apple released the iOS 26 Beta 7 update for iPhone to developers and beta testers on Monday. It arrives exactly a week after the sixth beta update was rolled out. It carries subtle changes compared to previous iOS 26 Beta iterations, but there are no major new features. As per a report, the iOS 26 Beta 7 update brings back blood oxygen monitoring capability to the Apple Watch for users in the US. Other changes include a Drafts option in the Messages app and an Adaptive Power Notifications toggle in battery settings.

iOS 26 Beta 7 Update: What's New

As always, Apple has not revealed what's included in the iOS 26 Beta 7 update for iPhone. The release notes simply state, “iOS 26 beta gives you an early preview of the upcoming apps, features, and technologies.” It comes with the build number 23A5326a.

Fortunately, 9to5Mac has taken a deep dive into the update, and we have an idea of what's on offer.

The biggest change is the reported inclusion of blood oxygen monitoring for the Apple Watch. This feature was removed for users in the US last year, following a patent dispute with health technology company Masimo. Apple was recently reported to have found a possible workaround, and the latest update enables this feature.

Following its rollout, the Blood Oxygen app on the Apple Watch will collect data via the smartwatch's sensor, but it will be calculated on the paired iPhone. The results can then be viewed in the Health app.

Alongside, Apple has reportedly added a new Adaptive Power Notifications option in battery settings. It is speculated that the iPhone will alert the user when its performance is optimised to conserve battery.

As per the report, users can also see a Drafts option in the filter view of the Messages app. As the name suggests, it may allow them to view the text messages that have been saved as drafts.

Notably, Apple has also released iOS 26 Public Beta 4, with a similar set of changes, for iPhone. The stable operating system is expected to be released as a free over-the-air (OTA) update for compatible iPhone models later this year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 26, iOS 26 Beta, iOS 26 Beta 7, Apple, IPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Nintendo Announces Direct Presentation With 'In-Depth' Look at Kirby Air Riders

Related Stories

Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Beta 7 With Drafts Option in Messages, Blood Oxygen Measurement for Apple Watch in the US
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Grok Imagine Is Free for All Users Globally: How to Use It
  2. Redmi 15 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Discounts
  3. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Listed by Retailers Days Ahead of Debut
  4. Redmi 15 5G Launching Today: From Price to Features, All You Need to Know
  5. Realme P4 5G Price in India Announced Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 With 9,700mAh Battery Launched
  7. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Display, Battery Details Teased Days Ahead of Debut
  8. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes on Sale in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Launched With ANC, Hands-Free Gemini Support
  10. Airtel Down? Why Thousands of Users Couldn't Make Calls, Send Messages
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Display Specifications Leaked; Said to Arrive in New Black Colourway
  2. Notion Mail AI-Powered Email App Is Now Available on iOS, Supports More Than 18 Languages
  3. Battlefield 2042 Gets New Update That Adds Fan-Favourite Map, Weapons and Battlefield 6 Rewards
  4. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Display, Battery Specifications Confirmed Days Ahead of Launch in China
  5. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolled Out in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram With Introductory Offers
  6. Xiaomi 15T Series Price, Specifications Leak Indicates Launch of Premium Category Phones
  7. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, 6.77-inch Display Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  8. TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Listed on Retailer Website Ahead of Imminent Launch
  9. Redmi 15 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications
  10. Microsoft Excel Tests New Copilot Function With Ability to Classify Data, Generate Summaries and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »