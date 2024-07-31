Technology News
Tecno Camon 30S Pro With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, Wireless Charging Listed Online

Tecno Camon 30S Pro also supports 45W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2024 12:47 IST
Tecno Camon 30S Pro With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, Wireless Charging Listed Online

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 30S Pro is listed in Interstellar Grey, Pearl Gold and Shim Silver Green shades

  • Tecno Camon 30S Pro sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED screen
  • The handset comes with an IP53-rated build for dust and splash resistance
  • The Tecno Camon 30S Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery
Tecno Camon 30S Pro has been listed online as the latest variant in the Tecno Camon 30 series. The handset is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for both wired and wireless charging. This is the first handset in the Tecno Camon 30 lineup to come with wireless charging support. The lineup includes the Tecno Camon 30 4G, Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Pro 5G, and the Camon 30 Premier 5G

Tecno Camon 30S Pro Colour Options, Design

The company has quietly listed the Tecno Camon 30S Pro on the official global website. The design and key features of the handset, as well as the colour options, have been revealed. It is listed in three colourways — Interstellar Grey, Pearl Gold, and Shim Silver Green.

The Tecno Camon 30S Pro comes with a design language similar to that of the other Tecno Camon 30 series models. The dual rear camera unit is placed within a round module in the top left corner of the panel. The smart breathing light sensor is placed outside the camera island. The front panel holds a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the selfie camera unit. The power button and the volume rocker are seen on the right edge of the handset.

Tecno Camon 30S Pro Specifications, Features

The Tecno Camon 30S Pro sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,436 x 1,080 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness level, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G100 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM including 8GB of virtual RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Tecno Camon 30S Pro ships with Android 14-based HIOS skin on top.

For optics, the Tecno Camon 30S Pro carries a dual rear camera unit and a dual LED flash unit. The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Tecno Camon 30S Pro is listed to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 20W wireless charging. The phone also has Dolby Atmos-backed dual speakers and an IP53-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The handset measures 164.64 x 74.64 x 7.75mm in size. The company has not yet revealed any availability or price details of the phone.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2436 pixels
Further reading: Tecno Camon 30S Pro, Tecno Camon 30S Pro design, Tecno Camon 30S Pro Specifications, Tecno Camon 30 series, Tecno

Further reading: Tecno Camon 30S Pro, Tecno Camon 30S Pro design, Tecno Camon 30S Pro Specifications, Tecno Camon 30 series, Tecno
Google’s Project Green Light Leverages AI to Tackle Traffic Congestion and Reduce Emissions
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Pack More RAM Than Galaxy S24 Ultra

