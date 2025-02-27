Tecno, owned by China's Transsion Holdings, is all set to showcase its latest devices at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025. The brand confirmed that it will unveil the Camon 40 smartphone series and MegaBook S14 laptop at the trade show. Tecno will also showcase its first AI glasses at the launch event. The Tecno Camon 40 series is teased to arrive with advanced AI imaging technology and MediaTek Dimensity Ultimate processors. The MegaBook S14 will boast a 14-inch OLED display, whereas the Tecno AI glasses family will include two models.

Tecno AI Ecosystem Product Launch Event Date Announced

Tecno, in a press release, announced that it will reveal the Camon 40 series, MegaBook S14, and a pair of AI glasses series at MWC 2025. The new products will debut at the Tecno AI Ecosystem product launch event on March 4.

The brand didn't confirm how many models will be included in the Camon 40 series but it claims that the new lineup will set a new benchmark with advanced features including AI. It will ship with advanced AI imaging technology and Tecno confirmed that it will revolutionise the 'snap photography experience with zero-delay performance and a one-tap button', indicating the presence of a new camera button. The images shared by the brand show that the new camera control button is arranged on the left-side of the phone.

The Tecno Camon 40 series will run on the latest MediaTek Dimensity Ultimate processors and include Tecno AI to deliver multi-skin tone imaging processing and AI Imaging Creation.

Tecno MegaBook S14 and AI Glasses

Photo Credit: Tecno

The MegaBook S14 by Tecno will have a 14-inch OLED display and is claimed to be the world's lightest 14-inch OLED laptop. Meanwhile, the company's first AI glasses including the Tecno AI Glasses Pro and Tecno AI Glasses, are confirmed to come with AI functions with advanced imaging capabilities and a sleek design. They will be part of the company's intelligent ecosystem.

The Tecno Camon 40 lineup is likely to include Tecno Camon 40, Camon 40 Pro 4G, Camon 40 Pro 5G, and Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G models.