Technology News
English Edition

Tecno to Unveil Camon 40 Series, MegaBook S14 at MWC 2025 Alongside Its First AI Glasses

The Camon 40 series will run on the latest MediaTek Dimensity Ultimate processors.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2025 13:16 IST
Tecno to Unveil Camon 40 Series, MegaBook S14 at MWC 2025 Alongside Its First AI Glasses

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 40 series will include Tecno AI

Highlights
  • New products will debut at the Tecno AI Ecosystem product launch event
  • MegaBook S14 by Tecno will have a 14-inch OLED display
  • Tecno AI Glasses Pro and Tecno AI Glasses will include AI functions
Advertisement

Tecno, owned by China's Transsion Holdings, is all set to showcase its latest devices at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025. The brand confirmed that it will unveil the Camon 40 smartphone series and MegaBook S14 laptop at the trade show. Tecno will also showcase its first AI glasses at the launch event. The Tecno Camon 40 series is teased to arrive with advanced AI imaging technology and MediaTek Dimensity Ultimate processors. The MegaBook S14 will boast a 14-inch OLED display, whereas the Tecno AI glasses family will include two models.

Tecno AI Ecosystem Product Launch Event Date Announced

Tecno, in a press release, announced that it will reveal the Camon 40 series, MegaBook S14, and a pair of AI glasses series at MWC 2025. The new products will debut at the Tecno AI Ecosystem product launch event on March 4.

The brand didn't confirm how many models will be included in the Camon 40 series but it claims that the new lineup will set a new benchmark with advanced features including AI. It will ship with advanced AI imaging technology and Tecno confirmed that it will revolutionise the 'snap photography experience with zero-delay performance and a one-tap button', indicating the presence of a new camera button. The images shared by the brand show that the new camera control button is arranged on the left-side of the phone.

The Tecno Camon 40 series will run on the latest MediaTek Dimensity Ultimate processors and include Tecno AI to deliver multi-skin tone imaging processing and AI Imaging Creation.

tecno s14 megabook MegaBook S14

Tecno MegaBook S14 and AI Glasses
Photo Credit: Tecno

 

The MegaBook S14 by Tecno will have a 14-inch OLED display and is claimed to be the world's lightest 14-inch OLED laptop. Meanwhile, the company's first AI glasses including the Tecno AI Glasses Pro and Tecno AI Glasses, are confirmed to come with AI functions with advanced imaging capabilities and a sleek design. They will be part of the company's intelligent ecosystem.

The Tecno Camon 40 lineup is likely to include Tecno Camon 40, Camon 40 Pro 4G, Camon 40 Pro 5G, and Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G models.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 40 Series, Tecno Camon 40, Mobile World Congress, MWC 2025
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Display Patent Hints at Tri-Fold Phone With Two Hinges, S Pen Support

Related Stories

Tecno to Unveil Camon 40 Series, MegaBook S14 at MWC 2025 Alongside Its First AI Glasses
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G Design Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  2. Nothing Reveals Phone 3a's Design Ahead of March 4 Launch
  3. Here's How Much the Google Pixel 9a May Cost in Global Markets
  4. Amazon Finally Unveils Its AI-Powered Alexa+ Voice Assistant
  5. Qualcomm to Showcase 6G Vision and AI Wireless Advancements at MWC 2025
  6. Adobe Launches Photoshop App for iPhone With Generative AI Features
  7. WhatsApp Developing UPI Lite Functionality for Quick Payments: Report
  8. Samsung to Unveil Three New Galaxy A-Series Phones in India on March 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm to Showcase 6G Vision, AI-Powered Wireless Advancements at MWC 2025
  2. Samsung to Unveil Three New Galaxy A-Series Smartphones in India on March 2
  3. Warner Bros. Shuts Down Monolith Productions and 2 Other Studios, Cancels Wonder Woman Game
  4. Apple's Find My Network Flaw Enables Silent AirTag-Like Tracking of Any Bluetooth Device
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Falls to $84,900 Following Trump’s Tariff Announcement on EU Imports
  6. Amazon Introduces AI-Powered Alexa+ With Upgraded Capabilities, to Roll Out Next Month
  7. Tecno to Unveil Camon 40 Series, MegaBook S14 at MWC 2025 Alongside Its First AI Glasses
  8. US Examining Whether UK's Encryption Demand on Apple Broke Data Treaty
  9. WhatsApp Reportedly Developing UPI Lite Functionality for Quick Low-Value Transactions
  10. Vivo T4x 5G Rear Panel Design Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »