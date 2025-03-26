Technology News
Tecno Camon 40 Series to Get OS Updates Up to Android 18, 5 Years of Security Patches

Tecno Camon 40 series was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona.

Updated: 26 March 2025 13:17 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 40 series handsets ship with Android 15-based HiOS 15

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 40 series handsets are equipped with a One-Tap Button each
  • All four variants have AI-backed imaging and productivity features
  • The Tecno Camon 40 series phones support up to 70W fast charging
Tecno Camon 40 series of smartphones was unveiled earlier this year during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The lineup consists of the Camon 40, 40 Pro, a Pro 5G, and a Premier 5G variant. The handsets are equipped with a multi-functional One-Tap Button and they run on Android 15 with HiOS 15 skin on top out-of-the-box. The company has now confirmed that the lineup will receive OS updates up to Android 18 and up to five years of security patches.

Tecno Camon 40 Series OS Upgrades, Security Updates

The company confirmed in an X post that the Tecno Camon 40 series will get three years of Android OS upgrades to up to Android 18. Currently, all four Camon 40 series handsets ship with Android 15-based HiOS 15. In the post, Tecno added that the phones will receive five years of over-the-air (OTA) security updates.

Tecno Camon 40 Series Features

The Tecno Camon 40 series handsets are equipped with a One-Tap Button, which allows users to access the personal assistant Ella and activate the FlashSnap mode. They come with several AI features such as Google's Circle to Search, AI Eraser 2.0, AIGC Portrait 2.0, AI Perfect Face, AI Sharpness Plus, AI Image Extender, Universal Tone, AI Writing, AI Translate, Call Translation, and Call Summary.

Camon 40 and the Camon 40 Pro feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro 5G and Premier 5G variants support a 144Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Premier model sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display.

For optics, the vanilla and Pro variants of the Tecno Camon 40 series have 50-megapixel primary rear sensors alongside 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooters. The Pro variants are equipped with 50-megapixel selfie cameras, while the standard model gets a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The top-of-the-line Premier 5G option has three 50-megapixel rear sensors, including a telephoto and an ultrawide angle camera, and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Tecno Camon 40 comes with an IP66-rated dust and water-resistant build. Meanwhile, the Premier and Pro variants are claimed to meet the IP68 and IP69 dust and water ingress ratings. The base Camon 40 and Pro 4G versions are powered by MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate SoCs. The Pro 5G and Premier 5G versions carry a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate and a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, respectively. The vanilla and Pro options pack a 5,200mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support, while the Premier model is backed by a 5,100mAh cell with 70W charging support.

Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G

Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
