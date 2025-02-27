Nothing Phone 3a series is scheduled to debut in India and globally on March 4. Ahead of its anticipated launch, the British original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has now showcased the design of base model in the series dubbed the Nothing Phone 3a. While it shares several design elements with the Phone 3a Pro such as the Glyph interface, the handset's rear camera module has a distinctly different appearance, giving the Phone 3a a more uniform look.

Nothing Phone 3a Design Revealed

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing shared a glimpse of the upcoming Phone 3a's design. Unlike the Nothing Phone 3a Pro which features a large circular rear camera module with irregularly-placed lenses, the base model in the lineup will sport a pill-shaped unit horizontally placed at the back. It features three camera lenses.

Phone (3a) Series.



Meanwhile, the rest of the design is identical to the high-end model. The Nothing Phone 3a comes equipped with a Glyph interface surrounding the camera module — a feature that has become synonymous with Nothing smartphones.

This development comes following the design reveal of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro on Monday and its unboxing carried out by 1X Technologies' Neo Gemma humanoid.

Nothing Phone 3a Specifications (Expected)

As per past reports, the Nothing Phone 3a is expected to be offered in black and white colour options and reportedly carries the model number A059. It may be equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the phone is speculated to sport a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter at the back. It is also tipped to feature a 32-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.