Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 3a Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch: Expected Specifications

The Nothing Phone 3a comes equipped with a Glyph interface surrounding the camera module.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2025 10:07 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Nothing

The Phone 3a appears to sport a differently-designed camera unit compared to Phone 3a Pro

Highlights
  • The Phone 3a has a pill-shaped rear camera module with three lenses
  • It shares design elements with Phone 3a Pro, including Glyph interface
  • The series will launch on March 4 globally and in India
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 3a series is scheduled to debut in India and globally on March 4. Ahead of its anticipated launch, the British original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has now showcased the design of base model in the series dubbed the Nothing Phone 3a. While it shares several design elements with the Phone 3a Pro such as the Glyph interface, the handset's rear camera module has a distinctly different appearance, giving the Phone 3a a more uniform look.

Nothing Phone 3a Design Revealed

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing shared a glimpse of the upcoming Phone 3a's design. Unlike the Nothing Phone 3a Pro which features a large circular rear camera module with irregularly-placed lenses, the base model in the lineup will sport a pill-shaped unit horizontally placed at the back. It features three camera lenses.

Meanwhile, the rest of the design is identical to the high-end model. The Nothing Phone 3a comes equipped with a Glyph interface surrounding the camera module — a feature that has become synonymous with Nothing smartphones.

This development comes following the design reveal of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro on Monday and its unboxing carried out by 1X Technologies' Neo Gemma humanoid.

Nothing Phone 3a Specifications (Expected)

As per past reports, the Nothing Phone 3a is expected to be offered in black and white colour options and reportedly carries the model number A059. It may be equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the phone is speculated to sport a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter at the back. It is also tipped to feature a 32-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Specifications, Nothing Phone 3a Launch, Nothing Phone 3a Series, Nothing
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) With 13.4-Inch 2.5K Display, Up to Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU Launched

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3a Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch: Expected Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G Design Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  2. Nothing Reveals Phone 3a's Design Ahead of March 4 Launch
  3. Here's How Much the Google Pixel 9a May Cost in Global Markets
  4. Adobe Launches Photoshop App for iPhone With Generative AI Features
  5. Warner Bros. Is Shutting Down 3 Game Studios, Cancelling Wonder Woman
  6. Qualcomm to Showcase 6G Vision and AI Wireless Advancements at MWC 2025
  7. Samsung to Unveil Three New Galaxy A-Series Phones in India on March 2
  8. Hackers Can Use Apple's Find My Network to Track Any Bluetooth Device
  9. Amazon Finally Unveils Its AI-Powered Alexa+ Voice Assistant
  10. Tecno Camon 40 Series, MegaBook S14 and AI Glasses to Debut at MWC 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm to Showcase 6G Vision, AI-Powered Wireless Advancements at MWC 2025
  2. Samsung to Unveil Three New Galaxy A-Series Smartphones in India on March 2
  3. Warner Bros. Shuts Down Monolith Productions and 2 Other Studios, Cancels Wonder Woman Game
  4. Apple's Find My Network Flaw Enables Silent AirTag-Like Tracking of Any Bluetooth Device
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Falls to $84,900 Following Trump’s Tariff Announcement on EU Imports
  6. Amazon Introduces AI-Powered Alexa+ With Upgraded Capabilities, to Roll Out Next Month
  7. Tecno to Unveil Camon 40 Series, MegaBook S14 at MWC 2025 Alongside Its First AI Glasses
  8. US Examining Whether UK's Encryption Demand on Apple Broke Data Treaty
  9. WhatsApp Reportedly Developing UPI Lite Functionality for Quick Low-Value Transactions
  10. Vivo T4x 5G Rear Panel Design Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »