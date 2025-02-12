Technology News
Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features Leaked

Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate AI SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 February 2025 16:00 IST
Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features Leaked

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 40 series is expected to succeed the Tecno Camon 30 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 40 series is expected to support 45W wired fast charging
  • The handsets are tipped to get 50-megapixel main cameras
  • The Tecno Camon 40 Pro handsets will get curved AMOLED displays
Tecno Camon 40 series is expected to be unveiled in select global markets soon. The handsets in the lineup have previously appeared on several certification sites. The series is expected to include base, Pro, and Premier variants. Several key features, colour options and designs of the purported smartphones have now surfaced online. The expected launch date of the series, including its probable India launch timeline has been tipped as well. The lineup is expected to succeed the Tecno Camon 30 lineup, which was initially unveiled during MWC 2024.

Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features (Expected)

The Tecno Camon 40 series will be introduced on March 4, 2025, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), according to a Passionategeekz report. The handsets are likely to be unveiled in India later this year in May. 

The series will likely include a base Tecno Camon 40, a Camon 40 Pro 4G, Camon 40 Pro 5G, and a Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G variant. The phones are tipped to be offered in Emerald Lake Green and Galaxy Black colours. The vanilla and Pro versions will come in a third Glacier White shade, while the base Camon 40 model will be offered in a fourth Emerald Glow Green colour, the report added.

Both base and Pro versions of the Tecno Camon 40 will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, while the Premier model will come with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display, according to the report. The Tecno Camon 40 4G and Tecno Camon 40 Pro 4G handsets will reportedly offer a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 5G Pro and Premier options will support a refresh rate of 144Hz. The vanilla version is said to get a flat screen, while the Pro and Premier versions are expected to have curved and quad-curved displays, respectively.

The Tecno Camon 40 4G and Camon 40 Pro 4G are expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipsets paired with 8GB of RAM. They may support an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. Meanwhile, the Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G and Camon 40 Premier 5G are tipped to offer 12GB RAM and use the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate and Dimensity 8350 Ultimate AI SoCs, respectively. They are also said to support up to 12GB of virtual RAM expansion. All four handsets are expected to come with support for 256GB of onboard storage.

Both Tecno Camon 40 Pro handsets as well as the base Camon 40 model are expected to carry a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle shooter. The Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G, on the other hand, is expected to have a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom support alongside the same main sensor. All variants are tipped to support dual flash. The base model is claimed to sport a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, while the Pro and Premier versions are said to carry 50-megapixel front cameras.

The Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G is expected to house a 5,100mAh battery, while the base and Pro versions are said to pack 5,200mAh cells. All handsets are reported to support 45W wired fast charging. 

Further reading: Tecno Camon 40 Series, Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G, Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G, Tecno Camon 40 Pro 4G, Tecno Camon 40 4G, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
Comment
