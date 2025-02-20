Tecno is all set to unveil its updated Universal Tone technology in its Camon 40 series. The Transsion Holding subsidiary announced that it will launch the new smartphone lineup at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) in Barcelona next month. The Universal Tone technology is designed to capture accurate representations of the colour and texture of every skin tone in smartphone photography. The upgraded technology is said to come with an improved multi-skin tone colour card featuring 372 colour patches.

Tecno Expands Universal Tone Technology

Tecno on Thursday confirmed that an advanced version of the company's Universal Tone imaging technology powered by AI will debut in the upcoming Tecno Camon 40 series. The lineup will be unveiled at the MWC in Barcelona in the first week of March. Attendees at the annual trade show can experience the benefits of this upgraded imaging technology. The lineup is expected to include Tecno Camon 40, Camon 40 Pro 4G, Camon 40 Pro 5G, and Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G models.

The Universal Tone technology of Tecno combines a multi-skin tone restoration engine, a local tuning engine, and a computational portrait engine to capture accurate representations of diverse skin tones in smartphone photography. The upcoming handsets will include an upgraded multi-skin tone colour card with 372 patches and enhancements to the Multi-Skin Tone Colour Restoration engine for ensuring more accurate and inclusive skin tone representation in mobile imaging.

Tecno claims that the new database offers a wider array of global skin tones including for users in regions such as Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

The upgraded Universal Tone is claimed to be able to achieve higher accuracy in capturing and representing a wider spectrum of skin tones. Tecno will showcase two tailored versions of this enhanced colour card at MWC 2025. One colour card will highlight darker skin tones while the other focuses more on lighter skin tones, with comprehensive coverage across the diverse spectrum of skin tones.

Tecno has enhanced the Multi-Skin Tone Colour Restoration engine with the refined CCM Skin Tone Calibration algorithm and Spectrum-Based Automatic White Balance (AWB) algorithm for precise colour calibration and improved exposure and white balance for diverse skin tones in the same frame.

Tecno unveiled its multi-skin-tone imaging technology back in 2023 aimed to properly represent the colour and texture of every skin tone in smartphone photography. The brand introduced its skin tone colour card with 268 skin tone patches at MWC Barcelona last year.