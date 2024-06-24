Tecno unveiled its premium flagship foldable smartphone, the Phantom V Fold early last year. The vertically folding smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC made entirely in India captured the attention of tech editors. The Transsion Holdings subsidiary now seems to be gearing up to unveil its second-generation foldable — Phantom V2 Fold. Ahead of the announcement, the handset has surfaced on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website with its model number. The listing confirms the moniker of the phone and suggests Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website

The Bluetooth SIG website has listed the Tecno Phantom V2 Fold on June 23 with model number AE10. The listing shows that the phone will have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and AE10-H833A-U based 240220V1240 software version.

The Bluetooth SIG listing first spotted by MySmartPrice doesn't reveal any other details about the Tecno Phantom V2 Fold. It is expected to come with upgrades over Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G.

Tecno Phantom V Fold price in India, specifications

The Tecno Phantom V Fold was first showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. Later the handset was released in India in April last year with a price tag of Rs. 88,888 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It was manufactured at the company's Noida facility.

On the specification front, Tecno Phantom V Fold features a 6.42-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,550 pixels) LTPO AMOLED cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 7.85-inch 2K (2,000 x 2,296 pixels) main display. It runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. It has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel 2x zoom lens, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. It has a 32-megapixel sensor on the front panel and a 16-megapixel sensor in the hole-punch cutout.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

