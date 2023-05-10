Technology News

The Tecno Phantom V Yoga is also expected to get a 4,000mAH battery with 66W super fast charging.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 10 May 2023 00:25 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Bronya_0916

The smartphone, seen in a lavender colour variant, has the model number Tecno AD11

Highlights
  • Tecno has not officially confirmed the existence of the smartphone
  • The smartphone could come in a 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant
  • Tecno Phantom V Yoga is also expected to get a 4,000mAH battery

Tecno Phantom V Yoga, an allegedly upcoming flagship model from the Chinese smartphone company Tecno, has been reportedly spotted on a Chinese platform. The post on the website has tipped several specifications of the flip smartphone, which is said to be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8050 SoC. The Tecno Phantom V Yoga has been spotted with model number Tecno AD11. Interestingly, it also houses six rear cameras, along with a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. Tecno has not officially confirmed the specifications or the existence of the smartphone.

Twitter user Bronya (@Bronya_0916) has shared images of the alleged features of the upcoming Tecno Phantom V Yoga, spotted on a Chinese platform. The smartphone, seen in a lavender colour variant, has the model number Tecno AD11. As revealed in the images, the Tecno Phantom V Yoga could come in a 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The smartphone from the Chinese smartphone company is said to house seven cameras, which includes six rear sensors and one selfie camera. The rear setup of the Tecno Phantom V Yoga is expected to sport a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor, a 64-megapixel camera, a 32-megapixel lens, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel lens. Meanwhile, for selfies and videos, it is tipped to get a 32-megapixel front camera.

Moreover, it could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, and run the latest HiOS based on Android 13. The Tecno Phantom V Yoga is also expected to get a 4,000mAH battery with 66W super fast charging. It is tipped to get a 6.75-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. However, it does not. get an outer display.

However, the leaked images have not revealed any information regarding the launch date or the expected pricing of the smartphone. However, the Twitter user has suggested that the Tecno Phantom V Yoga is suspected to cost around CNY 8900 (nearly Rs. 1,05,575). The company is yet to confirm the details or the existence of the smartphone.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
