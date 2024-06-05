Technology News

Tecno Phantom V2 Flip Design, Key Features Surface Online via FCC Listing

Tecno Phantom V2 Flip could arrive with support for charging at up to 70W.

Updated: 5 June 2024
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom V2 Flip is expected to succeed the Tecno Phantom V Flip (pictured)

  • Tecno Phantom V2 Flip could arrive with a redesigned outer screen
  • The smartphone is likely to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC
  • The Phantom V2 Flip may get a 4,590mAh battery with 70W charging support
Tecno Phantom V2 Flip may arrive in the markets later this year as the successor to the Tecno Phantom V Flip, which was unveiled in India in September 2023. The company has yet to reveal any details of the purported clamshell foldable smartphone, which is expected to arrive with a few notable upgrades over the current model. Reports suggest that the Phantom V2 Flip surfaced on multiple certification and benchmarking websites, hinting at some of its key specifications including the design, chipset, dimensions, battery and charging details. 

Tecno Phantom V2 Flip specifications, features (expected)

The handset with the model number AE11 (pertaining to the Tecno Phantom V2 Flip) has surfaced on the Federal Communications Commission certification website. The listing shows that the handset will be a clamshell style foldable.

The documents on the FCC's website also reveal that the device will be equipped with dual-cell batteries with capacities of 3,410mAh and 1,180mAh. This suggests that the purported handset will be backed by a 4,590mAh battery, which is about 15 percent larger than the battery of the preceding phone.

tecno phantom v flip 2 fcc tecno phantom v flip 2

A diagram of the smartphone on the FCC website
Photo Credit: FCC

 

The Tecno Phantom V2 Flip is also likely to support up to 70W fast charging, as per the listing, which also suggests that the phone would measure 170 x 74 x 8mm in size when unfolded and 85 x 74 x 16mm when folded. It is expected to be offered in an 8GB + 256GB configuration. 

Tecno Phantom V2 Flip design (expected)

The diagram of the Tecno Phantom V2 Flip seen on the aforementioned FCC listing hints at a design overhaul. As opposed to the circular cover screen with the camera and flash units along its edges, the purported smartphone is likely to feature a rectangular outer display. Within the cover screen, the camera and flash units appear vertically arranged on the top left side.

Tecno Phantom V Flip specifications, features

The current-generation Tecno Phantom V Flip comes with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ flexible AMOLED inner screen and a 1.32-inch circular AMOLED cover panel. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

For optics, the Tecno Phantom V Flip has a dual rear camera unit which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The front camera is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
