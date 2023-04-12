Technology News
Tecno Phantom V Fold With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Tecno Phantom V Fold starts at an early bird special price of Rs. 77,777 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 April 2023 11:05 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom V Fold is available in Black and White colour variants

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom V Fold is offered in two storage variants
  • The smartphone sports a 7.65-inch 2K AMOLED main display
  • It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC

Tecno Phantom V Fold has been launched in India. The phone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 event in Barcelona earlier this year. The handset, previously reported to have been manufactured at a Noida facility, is the first foldable smartphone in the country to be powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The latest Tecno handset is offered in two storage variants and two colour variants. It has been announced to be available at a special early bird price offer for a limited period of time.

Tecno Phantom V Fold price in India, availability

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Tecno Phantom V Fold is priced in India at Rs. 88,888. The phone is offered at a special early bird price of Rs. 77,777 starting April 12, for a brief period of time, until stock lasts, exclusively on Amazon India.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold is available in the market in Black and White colour options.

Tecno Phantom V Fold specifications, features

When closed, the Tecno Phantom V Fold has a 6.42-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2550) LTPO AMOLED cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It boasts a larger 7.85-inch 2K (2000 x 2296) main display when opened.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold smartphone is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The foldable comes equipped with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the first foldable device from Tecno offers a 5-camera system that has three cameras on the back - a 50-megapixel main sensor, another 50-megapixel 2x zoom lens, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The foldable phone also has two selfie cameras with a 32-megapixel sensor on the front panel and a 16-megapixel sensor inside.

The foldable smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging capabilities, but no wireless charging support. According to Tecno, the Phantom V Fold's battery can be charged to 40 percent in 15 minutes and fully charged in 55 minutes.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
