Tecno Phantom V Fold was unveiled earlier this month at the Mobile World Congress 2023 event in Barcelona. The company has now announced that they have started the production of the Phantom V Fold smartphone in India as part of the ‘Make in India' initiative. Tecno said that the device will be manufactured at a Noida facility, which currently produces 24 million phones annually. It is the first foldable smartphone in India to be powered by a MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

Tecno Phantom V Fold price in India, availability

Available in two storage variants — 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, the Tecno Phantom V Fold is offered in Black and White colour options. Tecno announced that the phone will launch in India on April 11 with an early bird sale starting on April 12. The company confirmed that the phone will be offered at an early bird access price of Rs. 77,777, which will be applicable only till limited stock lasts and will be available for purchase exclusively on the Amazon website.

The company has not confirmed the final price of either of the two variants of the Tecno Phantom V Fold

Tecno Phantom V Fold specifications, features

The Tecno Phantom V Fold features a 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 1080 x 2550 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz when closed. Once opened, it has a larger 7.85-inch main display with a resolution of 2000 x 2296 pixels. The display is larger than one that comes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The flagship 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC used in the Oppo Find N2 Flip powers the Tecno Phantom V Fold smartphone as well. The smartphone comes with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The ultra-clean 5-camera system of the Tecno Phantom V Fold includes three cameras on the back — a 50-megapixel main sensor, another 50-megapixel 2x zoom lens, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The two selfie cameras of the foldable device have a 32-megapixel lens on the front screen and a 16-megapixel lens inside.

The foldable smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support but has no wireless charging option. Tecno claims Phantom V Fold's battery can be charged to 40 percent in 15 minutes and can get fully charged in 55 minutes.

