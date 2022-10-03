Technology News
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Trailer: Struggle for Power Continues at Driftmark

Titled “The Lord of the Tides,” House of the Dragon episode 8 foreshadows a ‘grave injury’ to Lord Corlys Velaryon.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Abhinav Lal, Akhil Arora |  Updated: 3 October 2022 11:13 IST
Photo Credit: Ollie Upton/ HBO

Queen Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra have now become sworn enemies

Highlights
  • House of the Dragon episode 8 premieres October 10 at 6:30am IST
  • Otto Hightower re-assumes the position of the Hand of the King
  • Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon conjure a plan to gain control

House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer is out. HBO dropped a preview for next week's episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series, which foreshadows the struggle for the Driftmark throne, following Lord Corlys Velaryon's unspecified injury. Titled “The Lord of the Tides,” House of the Dragon episode 8 picks up a little after the scuffle at the mariner's kingdom, which delivered fake deaths and the beginnings of conflict. House of the Dragon episode 8 premieres October 10 at 6:30am IST/ October 9 at 9pm ET on Disney+ Hotstar and HBO Max, respectively.

The trailer for House of the Dragon episode 8 kicks off with what seems like a minor time jump, putting Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) back in power as the Hand of the King. In light of King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) unexplained absence, he now assigns himself as the interim ruler. “As Hand, I speak with the King's voice on this and all other matters,” he declares to the court. Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is clearly disturbed by the change in power, calling the Hightower family “vipers” who prepare to land their first blow, starting the next day. “To King's Landing then,” Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) tells Rhaenyra — the pair reunited in the last episode, consummating their relationship with a kiss.

The two seem to be planning some kind of attack, with the events in episode 7 serving as the catalyst — Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), Alicent's second son, lost his eye during a scuffle at Driftmark. This made Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) bitter enemies, urging the latter to take a dagger up to the young culprits and exact revenge. The House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer then shifts focus to the mariner's kingdom, where Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) aka the Sea Snake has taken a “grave wound,” putting him out of action. His brother Vaemond (Wilbert Charles Johnson), tempted by the opportunity, decides to make a claim for it.

“The crown cannot stand strong if the House of the Dragon remains divided,” Viserys utters in a voiceover, as the threat of war looms above. The closing moments of the House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer see Daemon examining a dragon egg, while Aemond orders an attack on Rhaenyra's children, who've been coined as bastards, owing to their dark hair colouration.

New House of the Dragon episodes air every Monday at 6:30am IST on Disney+ Hotstar in India, and Sunday at 9pm ET on HBO Max wherever available. Season 1 consists of 10 episodes.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
House of the Dragon
Read Review

House of the Dragon

  • Release Date 22 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Duration 10h 16min
  • Cast
    Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans
  • Director
    Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer
    Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, Ron Schmidt
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
  • Certificate 18+
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
