Technology News

Tecno Pova 5 With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched: Specifications

Tecno Pova 5 has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,4460 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 June 2023 11:04 IST
Tecno Pova 5 With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 5 comes in Amber Gold, Hurricane Blue and Mecha Black colour options

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 5 runs on HiOS 13
  • The available memory can be virtually expanded up to 16GB
  • Tecno Pova 4 has a 8-megapixel selfie sensor

Tecno Pova 5 has been launched in select markets as the latest 4G smartphone from the brand. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a hole punch cutout and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and includes an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Tecno Pova 5 runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Other highlights of the phone include a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging support and 10W reverse charging support.

Tecno Pova 5 price

Details about the availability and pricing of the Tecno Pova 5 were not listed on the company's official website at the time of writing. No price-related announcements were made by the company's official Twitter handle either. It is offered in Amber Gold, Hurricane Blue, and Mecha Black colour options. It has a robot mecha-inspired design.

As per a report by Gsmarena, the handset will be available in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America soon.

To recall, the Tecno Pova 4 was launched in India in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. It is available in Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Grey colours.

Tecno Pova 5 specifications

The Tecno Pova 5 runs on Android-based HiOS 13 and has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,4460 pixels) IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The available memory can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using the additional unused storage. For thermal management, the 4G device packs a total of 10,749mm square heat dissipation area. It has a non conductive vacuum metallisation (NCVM) coating as well.

Like the Tecno Pova 4, the new model has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Tecno Pova 5 has an 8-megapixel camera on the front. It packs dual stereo speakers enhanced by DTS Audio technology.

The Tecno Pova 5 includes a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging support and 10W reverse charging. The bundled charging unit is said to fill the phone's battery from zero to 50 percent in less than 21 minutes and up to 100 percent in 60 minutes. The battery setup is backed by Battery Lab 3.0 software and STS Secure Battery Technology.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Pova 5

Tecno Pova 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Pova 5, Tecno Pova 5 Specifications, Tecno Pova Series, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google to End News Access in Canada Over Law on Paying Publishers
Former Samsung Executive Denies Stealing Company Data to Build Chip Factory in China

Related Stories

Tecno Pova 5 With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched: Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Said to Relaunch in India With This SoC
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch: See Here
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Confirmed to Get This Processor Ahead of Launch
  5. Asus Zenfone 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  6. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
  7. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5: Here’s What I Want
  9. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
  10. Realme Buds Wireless 3 Will Debut in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Tipped to Relaunch in India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: All Details
  2. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin and Ether Rally With Profits, Most Altcoins Record Gains
  3. Tecno Pova 5 With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched: Specifications
  4. Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication Transactions Cross All-Time High of 10.6 Million in May
  5. Former Samsung Executive Denies Stealing Company Data to Build Chip Factory in China
  6. Google to End News Access in Canada Over Law on Paying Publishers
  7. Volkswagen in Talks With Tesla to Adopt Its EV Charging Standard, Following Ford and General Motors
  8. Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Likely to Lessen Competition, Says Canadian Justice Department
  9. Inflection AI Raises $1.3 Billion Investment From Microsoft and Nvidia
  10. Byju's Close to Achieving Profitability at the Group Level, Claims CEO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.