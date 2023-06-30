Tecno Pova 5 has been launched in select markets as the latest 4G smartphone from the brand. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a hole punch cutout and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and includes an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Tecno Pova 5 runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Other highlights of the phone include a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging support and 10W reverse charging support.

Tecno Pova 5 price

Details about the availability and pricing of the Tecno Pova 5 were not listed on the company's official website at the time of writing. No price-related announcements were made by the company's official Twitter handle either. It is offered in Amber Gold, Hurricane Blue, and Mecha Black colour options. It has a robot mecha-inspired design.

As per a report by Gsmarena, the handset will be available in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America soon.

To recall, the Tecno Pova 4 was launched in India in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. It is available in Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Grey colours.

Tecno Pova 5 specifications

The Tecno Pova 5 runs on Android-based HiOS 13 and has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,4460 pixels) IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The available memory can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using the additional unused storage. For thermal management, the 4G device packs a total of 10,749mm square heat dissipation area. It has a non conductive vacuum metallisation (NCVM) coating as well.

Like the Tecno Pova 4, the new model has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Tecno Pova 5 has an 8-megapixel camera on the front. It packs dual stereo speakers enhanced by DTS Audio technology.

The Tecno Pova 5 includes a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging support and 10W reverse charging. The bundled charging unit is said to fill the phone's battery from zero to 50 percent in less than 21 minutes and up to 100 percent in 60 minutes. The battery setup is backed by Battery Lab 3.0 software and STS Secure Battery Technology.

