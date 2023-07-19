Tecno is all set to expand its Pova series of smartphones in India soon. The company has confirmed to launch the new Tecno Pova 5 series via Amazon. It has also teased the design of the upcoming phone, which shows RGB LED lights on the back panel. The company revealed the Tecno Pova 5 4G last month in select markets. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Tecno Pova 5 series has been teased via an Amazon promotional page, giving a sneak peek into the rear design of the phone. The handset is confirmed to come with RGB LED lights on the back. The design of the smartphone seems to be inspired by the Glyph Interface on the Nothing Phone 1 and the Phone 2. Also, the phone is shown to get a power button and volume button on the right edge. Aside from these, the company is yet to reveal any details about the upcoming smartphone including its design, specifications, and launch date.

The Tecno Pova 5 series in India is expected to comprise two models — Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro.

Last month, the company launched the Tecno Pova 5 4g in select global markets with a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone supports 45W fast charging and 10W reverse charging. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the smartphone ships with an AI-backed dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, which is accompanied by a depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Tecno Pova 5 houses an 8-megapixel camera on the front. It is also equipped with dual stereo speakers enhanced by DTS Audio technology.

