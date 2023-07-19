Technology News
An Amazon promotional page confirms that Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro are set to debut in India soon.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 July 2023 20:07 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno/ Amazon

Tecno is yet to reveal any specifications for the Tecno Pova 5 series

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 5 series is said to comprise two models
  • The smartphones will be made available via Amazon
  • Tecno Pova 5 4G was launched last month in select markets

Tecno is all set to expand its Pova series of smartphones in India soon. The company has confirmed to launch the new Tecno Pova 5 series via Amazon. It has also teased the design of the upcoming phone, which shows RGB LED lights on the back panel. The company revealed the Tecno Pova 5 4G last month in select markets. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Tecno Pova 5 series has been teased via an Amazon promotional page, giving a sneak peek into the rear design of the phone. The handset is confirmed to come with RGB LED lights on the back. The design of the smartphone seems to be inspired by the Glyph Interface on the Nothing Phone 1 and the Phone 2. Also, the phone is shown to get a power button and volume button on the right edge. Aside from these, the company is yet to reveal any details about the upcoming smartphone including its design, specifications, and launch date.

The Tecno Pova 5 series in India is expected to comprise two models — Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro.

Last month, the company launched the Tecno Pova 5 4g in select global markets with a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone supports 45W fast charging and 10W reverse charging. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the smartphone ships with an AI-backed dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, which is accompanied by a depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Tecno Pova 5 houses an 8-megapixel camera on the front. It is also equipped with dual stereo speakers enhanced by DTS Audio technology. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Tecno Pova 5, Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Tecno Pova 5 series, Amazon
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
