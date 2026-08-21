Pova 8 Pro 5G is now available for purchase in India. The handset was launched on Tuesday as the latest addition to the Pova 8 series. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset and sports a 144Hz AMOLED screen. The company has equipped it with an Alive Matrix Display on the rear, which can show notifications, battery status, timers, and other information. The Pova 8 Pro 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Pova 8 Pro 5G Price in India, Offers

The price of the Pova 8 Pro 5G in India starts at Rs. 49,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in a 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, priced at Rs. 54,999.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail of an instant cashback of Rs. 3,000 on eligible card and UPI transactions, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 46,999 for the base variant. They can also avail of no-cost EMI options for up to 18 months, with monthly instalments starting at Rs. 2,777.

Pova 8 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM Pova 8 Pro 5G runs on HiOS 16, which is based on Android 16. It is promised to receive two OS upgrades and three years of security updates. The handset sports a 6.78-inch (1,208 x 2,644 pixels) HyperLux AMOLED screen with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 429 ppi pixel density, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It ships with an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Pova 8 Pro 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset, coupled with the Tecno P1 graphics chip and an ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It also features a vapour chamber cooling solution, with a 5,000 sq mm heat dissipation area, for thermal management.

On the back, the Pova 8 Pro 5G sports an Alive Matrix Display, comprising 177 mini LEDs, which is claimed to create a “Breathing Light” effect for over 49 scenarios. For optics, the handset carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it sports a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Pova 8 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.