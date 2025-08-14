Vivo T4 Pro is confirmed to launch in India soon. Vivo on Thursday has posted the first official teaser of the upcoming T4 series phone. The teaser reveals the rear design and availability details of the Vivo T4 Pro. It will go on sale in the country through Flipkart, the e-commerce platform. It will debut as a successor to last year's Vivo T3 Pro. The Vivo T4 Pro is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 50-megapixel rear camera unit.

Vivo T4 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

Vivo has teased the upcoming launch of the Vivo T4 Pro in India through its official X handle. While the company hasn't confirmed the exact launch date yet, the teaser video partially reveals the phone's rear design. The device is shown in a golden finish and is confirmed to have 3x periscope zoom capabilities.

The teasers highlight a pill-shaped camera island on the Vivo T4 Pro, and there is a Tele Lens label. Additionally, Vivo has confirmed the inclusion of AI-powered enhancements in the device.

Flipkart has also created a dedicated microsite on its website to tease the arrival of the Vivo T4 Pro. It is listed with the 'coming soon' tag. Interestingly, this new handset becomes part of the existing Vivo T4 5G lineup in India, which already includes the Vivo T4 5G, T4 Lite 5G, T4R 5G and T4x 5G models.

The Vivo T4 Pro is speculated to feature a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and is rumoured to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor.

Vivo T3 Pro Price, Specifications

The upcoming Vivo T4 Pro could bring notable upgrades over last year's Vivo T3 Pro. The latter was launched in August 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The upcoming model is likely to be priced below Rs. 30,000 in India.

Key specifications of Vivo T3 Pro include a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It has an IP64-rated build and a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor. It boasts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

