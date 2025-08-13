Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset With ‘Ultra Lightweight Design’ Set for China Launch on August 21

Vivo is the only the second company in the industry to offer such an immersive experience, as company official said.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 August 2025 16:09 IST
Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset With ‘Ultra Lightweight Design’ Set for China Launch on August 21

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo mixed reality headset (pictured) closely resembles Apple Vision Pro

Highlights
  • The headset features a large glass visor and a thick rear headband
  • The device appears to be equipped with several sensors
  • It could be powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon chip
Advertisement

Vivo Vision will be launched in China this month, the company announced on Tuesday. The mixed reality headset was first unveiled at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 in March. Its design closely resembles the Apple Vision Pro, featuring a larger visor on the front and a thick headband at the back. While it will not go on sale this year, Vivo confirmed that it will set up experience zones at offline centres, enabling consumers to experience the mixed reality headset.

Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset Launch Date

In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Vivo announced that the Vision mixed reality headset will be launched at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST) on August 21. Its launch will coincide with the brand's annual Imaging Festival that is also set to take place on the same day.

The social media post teased that Vivo Vision will bring a “breakthrough” ultra-lightweight design. It will enable the wearer to experience “multi-dimensional immersion”.

In a separate Weibo post, Hong Yi, Product General Manager of Vivo Smart Terminal, claimed that the mixed reality headset will offer precise gesture control. The wearer would be able to grab props in games and drag and drop floating documents by just looking at them and using gestures. The interaction would be as natural as reaching out and grabbing something in real life, the executive added.

According to Hong Yi, Vivo is the only company in the industry to offer such an experience, following in the footsteps of the Apple Vision Pro.

While specifications remain under wraps, the Vivo Vision resembles a pair of ski goggles akin to Apple's mixed reality headset. Based on the teaser image, we can concur the presence of multiple sensors that might allow various augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features. Two sensors are also placed at the bottom of the frame, which are speculated to power hand and finger-based gesture tracking.

Previous reports suggest that the headset would be powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon platform. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Vivo Vision mixed reality headset, which is scheduled for August 21.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Vision, Mixed Reality Headset, Ar, VR, MR
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Gadgets 360 Can Now Be Added as Your Preferred Source in Google Search: Here’s How to Do It

Related Stories

Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset With ‘Ultra Lightweight Design’ Set for China Launch on August 21
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Price Drops to an All-Time Low on Vijay Sales
  2. Poco M7 Plus 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  3. Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  5. Lenovo Tab Launched in India With 5,100mAh Battery, LTE Connectivity
  6. FASTag Annual Pass Launches This Independence Day: Here's How to Apply
  7. JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
  8. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design Teased Ahead of August 20 Launch
  9. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Chipset Leak May Disappoint Some Fans Looking to Upgrade
  10. Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Deals On Samsung Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ to Feature the Same Chipset as Last Year's Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Tipster Claims
  2. Infinix Hot 60i 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Company Teases Key Specifications
  3. Perseid Meteor Shower 2025 to Dazzle Night Sky in August
  4. Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset With ‘Ultra Lightweight Design’ Set for China Launch on August 21
  5. Gadgets 360 Can Now Be Added as Your Preferred Source in Google Search: Here’s How to Do It
  6. LinkedIn Launches Mini Sudoku Game as the Sixth Entry to Its Gaming Catalogue
  7. Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  8. Microsoft Edge to Target Heavy Google Chrome Users With More Persuasive Prompts: Report
  9. OpenAI Brings GPT-4o AI Model Back to ChatGPT after User Complaints, Revises GPT-5 Thinking Rate Limits
  10. Lenovo Tab With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »