Vivo Vision will be launched in China this month, the company announced on Tuesday. The mixed reality headset was first unveiled at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 in March. Its design closely resembles the Apple Vision Pro, featuring a larger visor on the front and a thick headband at the back. While it will not go on sale this year, Vivo confirmed that it will set up experience zones at offline centres, enabling consumers to experience the mixed reality headset.

In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Vivo announced that the Vision mixed reality headset will be launched at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST) on August 21. Its launch will coincide with the brand's annual Imaging Festival that is also set to take place on the same day.

The social media post teased that Vivo Vision will bring a “breakthrough” ultra-lightweight design. It will enable the wearer to experience “multi-dimensional immersion”.

In a separate Weibo post, Hong Yi, Product General Manager of Vivo Smart Terminal, claimed that the mixed reality headset will offer precise gesture control. The wearer would be able to grab props in games and drag and drop floating documents by just looking at them and using gestures. The interaction would be as natural as reaching out and grabbing something in real life, the executive added.

According to Hong Yi, Vivo is the only company in the industry to offer such an experience, following in the footsteps of the Apple Vision Pro.

While specifications remain under wraps, the Vivo Vision resembles a pair of ski goggles akin to Apple's mixed reality headset. Based on the teaser image, we can concur the presence of multiple sensors that might allow various augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features. Two sensors are also placed at the bottom of the frame, which are speculated to power hand and finger-based gesture tracking.

Previous reports suggest that the headset would be powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon platform. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Vivo Vision mixed reality headset, which is scheduled for August 21.

