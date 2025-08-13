Vivo appears to be working on the Vivo X300 series. Ahead of the official announcement, the new Vivo X series smartphone has allegedly reached the radio certification site, hinting at an imminent launch. The listing reveals the model number of the Vivo X300. The Vivo X300 is expected to be released alongside the Vivo X300 Pro. It could be one of the first devices to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The handset will succeed the Vivo X200, which was launched in India in December last year.

New Weibo posts by tipster Whylab and Digital Chat Station (both translated from Chinese) hint that two new Vivo smartphones with model numbers V2502A and V2502DA have passed Radio Certification in China. The V2502A is said to be associated with the standard Vivo X300, while the V2502DA is tipped to correspond to a different variant of the Vivo X300 with support for the BeiDou satellite messaging service.

Whylab also shared screenshots of the purported listing. Apart from the model number, the certification database hasn't revealed any other details about the devices. However, since it has passed the radio certification, it could be launched by the company in the coming weeks or months.

Additionally, Digital Chat Station claimed that a smartphone bearing model number V2505A has passed radio certification. The iQOO 15 is said to be powered by the forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, while the Vivo X300 may come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip.

Vivo is likely to launch the Vivo X300 alongside the X300 Pro model. It is expected to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Vivo X200 Price, Specifications

The company launched the Vivo X200 in India in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 65,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Vivo X200 arrived with a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

It has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 1/1.56-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel JN1 sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 5,800mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It has an IP68 and IP69 rated build for dust and water resistance.

