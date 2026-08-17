Vivo Y31 5G was launched in India last September with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. Now, Vivo seems to be working on the Vivo Y31T as a follow-up to this model. Ahead of the official announcement, the key specifications of the Vivo Y31T surfaced online. The leak also includes an image revealing the rear design of this model. The Vivo Y31T will reportedly be released in three colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. It could run on a Snapdragon chipset and include a 7,200mAh battery.

Vivo Y31T Design, Specifications Tipped

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) in association with Xpertpick.com shared the key specifications of the Vivo Y31T. This upcoming smartphone is said to come with a 6.75-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution. The display could offer up to 1,250 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The leak also includes a render of the phone, revealing its rear design with a vertically arranged dual camera island.

The Vivo Y31T is tipped to be offered in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. It is said to be available in Crimson Red, Gold Mist, and Seashore Green colours. It could run on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y31T will reportedly feature a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. It is said to include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. It could come with a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

The Vivo Y31T is likely to ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android. It is said to offer IP66/IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance and include SGS certificatioN. It could measure around 8.39mm in thickness.

The report further claims that the Vivo Y31T could rival the Oppo A6 5G in the Indian market. The upcoming phone is said to be launched in a similar price range of under Rs. 30,000.

For reference, the Vivo Y31 5G was introduced in India in September last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It has a 6.68-inch LCD screen and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support.