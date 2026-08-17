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  • Vivo Y51 Pro 5G, Vivo Y31 and More Y Series Phones Receive Price Hikes in India: Check New Prices

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G, Vivo Y31 and More Y Series Phones Receive Price Hikes in India: Check New Prices

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G price in India has been increased by up to Rs. 4,000 in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 13:24 IST
Vivo Y51 Pro 5G, Vivo Y31 and More Y Series Phones Receive Price Hikes in India: Check New Prices

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y51 Pro 5G is offered in two RAM and shortage variants
  • Vivo recently raised the price of the Vivo X300 FE
  • RAM shortage has forced OEMs to raise prices of handsets
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Vivo Y51 Pro 5G was launched in India in March, followed by the unveiling of the Vivo Y21 and Vivo Y11. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y31 5G and Vivo Y19s debuted in the country last year. The tech firm has now raised the prices of the five Vivo Y series smartphones in India. The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G has witnessed the largest price hike among the five models. The company updated its online store in the country to reflect the new prices of the Vivo Y series handsets. This comes as the memory and storage component shortage persists globally. Apart from Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme have also recently raised prices of their phones.

Vivo Y Series New Prices in India

The Vivo India online store has been updated with the new prices of multiple Vivo Y series phones. The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G is now listed on the company website at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while the higher-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model now retails at Rs. 37,999. Both models were earlier available for purchase at Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively.

Similarly, the Vivo Y31 5G is now listed on Vivo India online at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 31,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB variants. The prices of both models have been hiked from Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. The price of the Vivo Y21 and Vivo Y11 has also been increased to Rs. 22,499 and Rs. 20,999 for the 4GB + 128GB configuration, from Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

Lastly, the Vivo Y19s is now listed on the Vivo India online store at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, while the prices of its 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants have been raised to Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,499, respectively. The smartphone was launched in India in November 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 10,999.

The latest price hike adds to the series of price increases witnessed globally across smartphone brands, price segments, and categories. Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, and other smartphone brands have recently raised the prices of their existing models while launching new handsets at significantly higher prices than their predecessors. This comes as the RAM and NAND chip shortage has further deepened globally.

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Vivo Y11 5G

Vivo Y11 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera QVGA-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Vivo Y19s 5G

Vivo Y19s 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 0.8-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo Y51 Pro 5G, Vivo Y31 5G, Vivo Y21, Vivo Y11, Vivo Y19s, Vivo, Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Price in India, Vivo Y31 5G Price in India, Vivo Y21 Price in India, Vivo Y11 Price in India, Vivo Y19s Price in India
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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