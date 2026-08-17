Xiaomi is expected to launch its flagship smartphone lineup, widely known as the Xiaomi 18 series, later this year. According to a tipster, the company could make a significant change to its flagship smartphone strategy. Traditionally, Xiaomi's numbered lineup has included an Ultra model. However, the Xiaomi 18 Ultra is reported to have been scrapped. Separately, other companies including Oppo and Vivo could skip global launches of their next-generation Ultra flagships, too.

Xiaomi 18 Ultra Scrapped

In an X post, tipster Kartikey Singh claimed that Xiaomi has decided to scrap the Xiaomi 18 Ultra. The Ultra model has historically been positioned at the top of the company's numbered smartphone lineup. If accurate, it would mark a significant departure from Xiaomi's recent flagship strategy.

At last, Xiaomi scrapped the 18 Ultra, OPPO/Vivo decided not to launch next generation Ultra's in Global markets. Samsungs Ultra might be the only one available globally. All others will jump to Pro Max.



The shower of Pro Max smartphones is coming soon. However, these Pro Max… — Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) August 15, 2026

As such, the Xiaomi 18 series could include the standard Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, and the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The latter is expected to become Xiaomi's new highest-end smartphone, potentially filling the void left by the Ultra model.

The leak builds upon previous rumours surrounding the Xiaomi 18 series. A recent report suggested that the Xiaomi 18 Pro series could launch in India in December. The lineup is expected to comprise the Xiaomi 18 Pro and the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. For comparison, the Xiaomi 17 was launched in India in March 2026, and it was accompanied by the Ultra model. The company, however, did not introduce the Pro models in its flagship numbered lineup.

Reports also suggest that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will arrive as a high-end offering, equipped with a 6.9-inch display, a 200-megapixel rear camera setup, and a battery capacity around 8,500mAh.

Separately, the tipster claimed that this shift away from the Ultra branding may not be limited to Xiaomu. As per the leak, Oppo and Vivo have also decided against launching their next-generation Ultra smartphones in global markets. However, there is still a possibility that the handsets may be introduced in China.