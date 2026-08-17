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  • Xiaomi 18 Ultra Launch Reportedly Scrapped With 'Pro Max' Becoming Top Flagship; Oppo, Vivo to Follow Suit

Xiaomi 18 Ultra Launch Reportedly Scrapped With 'Pro Max' Becoming Top Flagship; Oppo, Vivo to Follow Suit

The Xiaomi 18 series could include the standard Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 13:23 IST
Xiaomi 18 Ultra Launch Reportedly Scrapped With 'Pro Max' Becoming Top Flagship; Oppo, Vivo to Follow Suit

Xiaomi 18 Ultra was the purported successor to the Xiaomi 17 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Tipster claims Xiaomi plans to scrap the upcoming Xiaomi 18 Ultra
  • The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will likely become the company's top flagship
  • Oppo and Vivo may also abandon global launches for their Ultra models
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Xiaomi is expected to launch its flagship smartphone lineup, widely known as the Xiaomi 18 series, later this year. According to a tipster, the company could make a significant change to its flagship smartphone strategy. Traditionally, Xiaomi's numbered lineup has included an Ultra model. However, the Xiaomi 18 Ultra is reported to have been scrapped. Separately, other companies including Oppo and Vivo could skip global launches of their next-generation Ultra flagships, too.

Xiaomi 18 Ultra Scrapped

In an X post, tipster Kartikey Singh claimed that Xiaomi has decided to scrap the Xiaomi 18 Ultra. The Ultra model has historically been positioned at the top of the company's numbered smartphone lineup. If accurate, it would mark a significant departure from Xiaomi's recent flagship strategy.

As such, the Xiaomi 18 series could include the standard Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, and the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The latter is expected to become Xiaomi's new highest-end smartphone, potentially filling the void left by the Ultra model.

The leak builds upon previous rumours surrounding the Xiaomi 18 series. A recent report suggested that the Xiaomi 18 Pro series could launch in India in December. The lineup is expected to comprise the Xiaomi 18 Pro and the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. For comparison, the Xiaomi 17 was launched in India in March 2026, and it was accompanied by the Ultra model. The company, however, did not introduce the Pro models in its flagship numbered lineup.

Reports also suggest that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will arrive as a high-end offering, equipped with a 6.9-inch display, a 200-megapixel rear camera setup, and a battery capacity around 8,500mAh.

Separately, the tipster claimed that this shift away from the Ultra branding may not be limited to Xiaomu. As per the leak, Oppo and Vivo have also decided against launching their next-generation Ultra smartphones in global markets. However, there is still a possibility that the handsets may be introduced in China.

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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Ultra, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Xiaomi 18 Ultra Launch Reportedly Scrapped With 'Pro Max' Becoming Top Flagship; Oppo, Vivo to Follow Suit
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