Vivo X Fold 2 is expected to debut as Vivo's upcoming second-generation foldable smartphone, a successor to the Vivo X Fold that was launched in China and Europe last year. Ahead of the launch of the handset, the Vivo X Fold 2 has reportedly been spotted on a popular benchmarking database by a tipster, who took to Twitter to reveal the handset's score on AnTuTu's benchmarking tests. As is the case with AnTuTu listings in general, the spotting also reveals a set of key specifications of the upcoming second-generation foldable Vivo-device.

According to a tweet shared by tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @Stuffslisings), a Vivo device with the model number PD2266 has been spotted on AnTuTu's benchmarking database. The handset is believed to be Vivo's upcoming second-generation foldable device, the Vivo X Fold 2.

The device's AnTuTu's scores indicate that the smartphone will be equipped with Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The purported second-generation foldable Vivo device scored a total of 1,318,092 points, beating the other highest ranked Android smartphone on AnTuTu's benchmarking test database, Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ which scored 1,304,235, according to a report by 91Mobiles. The device is listed housing a single 3.2Ghz Cortex-X3, two 1.8Ghz Cortex-A715, two 2.8Ghz Cortex-A710, three 2.0Ghz Cortex-A510 cores.

Vivo X Fold 2 is expected to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box, the listing indicates. The tipster also claims that the foldable device will arrive in a 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. However, Sharma did not reveal if there will be other storage variants that the foldable device will become available in.

Previous rumours around the Vivo X Fold 2 suggest the smartphone will arrive with an 8-inch E6 AMOLED foldable display on the inside which offers 2K resolution at up to 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX633 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), followed by a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 telephoto lens. The external display on the foldable device is expected to feature an under-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone could be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

