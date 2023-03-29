Technology News
Elon Musk, Experts Call for Pause on Training of AI Systems More Powerful Than GPT-4, Cite Risks to Humanity

The letter also detailed potential risks to society and civilization by human-competitive AI systems in the form of economic, political disruptions.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 March 2023 12:54 IST
Elon Musk, Experts Call for Pause on Training of AI Systems More Powerful Than GPT-4, Cite Risks to Humanity

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT has prompted rivals to launch similar products

Elon Musk and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives are calling for a six-month pause in training of systems more powerful than GPT-4, they said in an open letter, citing potential risks to society and humanity.

The letter, issued by the non-profit Future of Life Institute and signed by more than 1,000 people including Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque, called for a pause on advanced AI development until shared safety protocols for such designs were developed, implemented and audited by independent experts.

"Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable," the letter said.

The letter also detailed potential risks to society and civilization by human-competitive AI systems in the form of economic and political disruptions, and called on developers to work with policymakers on governance and regulatory authorities.

The letter comes as EU police force Europol on Monday joined a chorus of ethical and legal concerns over advanced AI like ChatGPT, warning about the potential misuse of the system in phishing attempts, disinformation, and cybercrime.

Since its release last year, Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT has prompted rivals to launch similar products, and companies to integrate it or similar technologies into their apps and products.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

