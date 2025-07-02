Technology News
Vivo T4 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Specifications

Vivo T4 Lite 5G is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2025 12:11 IST
Vivo T4 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4 Lite 5G is sold in Prism Blue and Titanium Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo T4 Lite 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • The handset has an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build
  • The Vivo T4 Lite 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen
Vivo T4 Lite 5G was unveiled in India on June 24. The smartphone is now available for purchase in the country. It is offered in RAM and storage configurations of 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The handset is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 6,000mAh battery. It carries SGS 5-Star Anti-Fall Protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certifications. The Vivo T4 Lite 5G joins the Vivo T4, T4 Ultra, and T4x variants in India.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price in India, Offers

The price of Vivo T4 Lite 5G in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB option. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations are listed at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. It comes in Prism Blue and Titanium Gold shades.

Customers using SBI, HDFC or Axis Bank credit and debit cards can get a Rs. 500 discount, making the effective prices Rs. 9,499, Rs. 10,499, and Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB options, respectively. The handset can be bought via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and select offline retail stores.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, as well as a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. The phone supports imaging features like AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase. Connectivity options for the handset include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It has SGS 5-Star Anti-Fall Protection and military-grade MIL-STD-810H shock-resistance certifications. The phone also offers an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G

Vivo T4 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
