Vivo T4 Lite 5G was unveiled in India on June 24. The smartphone is now available for purchase in the country. It is offered in RAM and storage configurations of 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The handset is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 6,000mAh battery. It carries SGS 5-Star Anti-Fall Protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certifications. The Vivo T4 Lite 5G joins the Vivo T4, T4 Ultra, and T4x variants in India.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price in India, Offers

The price of Vivo T4 Lite 5G in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB option. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations are listed at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. It comes in Prism Blue and Titanium Gold shades.

Customers using SBI, HDFC or Axis Bank credit and debit cards can get a Rs. 500 discount, making the effective prices Rs. 9,499, Rs. 10,499, and Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB options, respectively. The handset can be bought via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and select offline retail stores.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, as well as a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. The phone supports imaging features like AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase. Connectivity options for the handset include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It has SGS 5-Star Anti-Fall Protection and military-grade MIL-STD-810H shock-resistance certifications. The phone also offers an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.