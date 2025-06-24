Vivo T4 Lite 5G will launch in India at 12pm later today. The handset is confirmed to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a dual rear camera unit, and a 6,000mAh battery. It will offer an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The smartphone will be a budget offering, and will be available through Flipkart, the official Vivo website and select retail stores. It is expected to succeed the Vivo T3 Lite 5G, which was introduced in the country in June 2024.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Expected Price, Availability

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G will be available for purchase in the country via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart and select offline retail stores. Vivo has revealed that the upcoming T4 Lite 5G will be priced in India under Rs. 10,000. However, we'll know the exact pricing after the launch.

Notably, the preceding Vivo T3 Lite 5G was launched in the country at Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Features and Specifications

Ahead of the India launch of the Vivo T4 Lite 5G, the company has revealed key design and specification details of the upcoming smartphone.

Design

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G is teased to come in a dark blue and a light gold colour option. The handset will get a vertical, pill-shaped rear camera module on the top left corner of the panel, which holds two camera sensors and an LED flash unit.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G is seen with slim display bezels and a centred waterdrop notch at the top to house the front camera. The handset will come with an IP64 dust and splash-resistant rating. It will have SGS 5-Star Anti-Fall Protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certifications.

Display

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G handset will boast a 6.74-inch display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness level in high brightness mode and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. For comparison, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G gets a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a brightness level of 840 nits.

Performance and Software

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. It is said to have scored over 433,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. The handset will support up to 2TB of expandable storage via a microSD card. In terms of connectivity, it will support dual 5G SIMs. The phone will likely ship with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

Camera

In the camera department, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G will carry a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The handset will include a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It will support AI-backed imaging tools like AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase.

Battery

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery. On a single charge, the handset is claimed to offer more than 70 hours of music playback, more than 22 hours of online video streaming or more than nine hours of gaming. It will ship with a charger in-the-box.

