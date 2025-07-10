Technology News
Vivo T4R 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC

Vivo T4R 5G will reportedly have IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 19:12 IST
Vivo T4 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo T4R 5G is expected to be the brand’s first phone in the R segment
  • Vivo's T4 series currently includes four smartphones
  • Vivo T4 Ultra is the premium model within the Vivo T lineup
Vivo has introduced several smartphones under its T4 series this year. The most recent entrant is the Vivo T4 Lite 5G, which launched in India last month with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. Now, the company is reportedly preparing to launch another new T series variant — Vivo T4R. It is expected to be the brand's first phone in the R segment. The purported Vivo T4R is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Vivo T4R 5G India Price Range Tipped

According to 91Mobiles Hindi, Vivo is preparing to launch the Vivo T4R 5G in India soon. It will reportedly run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It is said to offer IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo will reportedly position the Vivo T4R 5G between the Vivo T4x and Vivo T4 models. It is expected to cost between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 in the country. For reference, the Vivo T4x price starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the Vivo T4 price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

Vivo's T4 series currently includes four models — Vivo T4, T4x, T4 Ultra, and T4 Lite. The Vivo T4 Ultra is the premium model in the lineup with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and a 5,500mAh battery. It has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter.

The key highlights of Vivo T4 5G are a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 7,300mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

The Vivo T4x runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and has a 6,500mAh battery with 44W charging support. It boasts a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. 

Meanwhile, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G also has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G

Vivo T4 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Vivo T4 5G

Vivo T4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP65-rated design
  • Bright quad-curved display
  • HDR10 streaming support
  • Good for gaming
  • Good video recording
  • Excellent battery
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Only one rear facing camera
  • Single speaker produces tinny sound
Read detailed Vivo T4 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo T4R 5G, Vivo T4R 5G Price in India, Vivo T4R 5G Specifications, Vivo T4 Series, Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T4 Lite 5G, Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo T4 Ultra
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
