Vivo has introduced several smartphones under its T4 series this year. The most recent entrant is the Vivo T4 Lite 5G, which launched in India last month with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. Now, the company is reportedly preparing to launch another new T series variant — Vivo T4R. It is expected to be the brand's first phone in the R segment. The purported Vivo T4R is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Vivo T4R 5G India Price Range Tipped

According to 91Mobiles Hindi, Vivo is preparing to launch the Vivo T4R 5G in India soon. It will reportedly run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It is said to offer IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo will reportedly position the Vivo T4R 5G between the Vivo T4x and Vivo T4 models. It is expected to cost between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 in the country. For reference, the Vivo T4x price starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the Vivo T4 price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

Vivo's T4 series currently includes four models — Vivo T4, T4x, T4 Ultra, and T4 Lite. The Vivo T4 Ultra is the premium model in the lineup with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and a 5,500mAh battery. It has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter.

The key highlights of Vivo T4 5G are a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 7,300mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

The Vivo T4x runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and has a 6,500mAh battery with 44W charging support. It boasts a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Meanwhile, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G also has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and packs a 6,000mAh battery.

