Vivo T4 Ultra will launch in India soon. While the exact date remains unannounced, the phone is confirmed to be sold via Flipkart. The upcoming Vivo T-series smartphone will ship with a triple rear camera unit. It is anticipated to come with upgraded specifications over the Vivo T3 Ultra, which was unveiled in the country in September last year. The Vivo T4 Ultra is speculated to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 series chipset. It is expected to offer 90W charging support.

Vivo T4 Ultra Design (Expected)

The company announced the upcoming launch of the Vivo T4 Ultra in the country in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The six-second teaser video reveals the rear design of the phone. It is shown in a black shade with an oval-shaped camera module with the Aura ring flashlight.

A closer look at the triple rear camera unit reveals that it is equipped with a periscope telephoto camera. The text engraved on the camera module indicates that it will support up to 100x digital zoom. Vivo has yet to reveal a launch date for the upcoming Vivo T4 Ultra in India.

The video also reveals that the Vivo T4 Ultra will go on sale in India via Flipkart. The e-commerce website has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the new phone. The listing suggests that it will have AI-backed features.

Vivo T4 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Vivo has yet to reveal the specifications of the Vivo T4 Ultra, but recent leaks indicate that it will feature a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on a Dimensity 9300 series SoC. It is tipped to retain the 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor that arrived with its predecessor. The handset could also feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The Vivo T4 Ultra is expected to ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. The battery of the phone is said to support 90W charging. It is tipped to make its debut in India in June.

The Vivo T3 Ultra was announced in September last year in the country with a price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and packs a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

