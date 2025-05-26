Vivo T4, which was unveiled recently priced at the lower end of the mid-range segment, could soon get a high-end variant called the Vivo T4 Ultra. The ‘Ultra' label isn't new to Vivo's T series of mid-range smartphones, as a Vivo T3 Ultra is currently on sale in India at Rs. 27,999. A tipster has now shared the key specifications of the upcoming Vivo T4 Ultra model, along with a launch timeline.

According to Digit, Vivo is preparing to launch the T4 Ultra model by early June. The tipster shared the key specifications of the device, which should replace the existing Vivo T3 Ultra model soon.

Vivo T4 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

The tipster claims that the Vivo T4 Ultra will have a 6.67-inch pOLED panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 series SoC. However, the tipster has not shared which SoC in particular will make it to the T4 Ultra.

As per the tipster, the Vivo T4 Ultra could see a big upgrade in the camera department. While the 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 sensor on the primary camera is tipped to be the same as before, the 50-megapixel ultrawide camera is said to be replaced by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The phone is said to run Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15. While the tipster did not mention the capacity of the battery, they did state that the Vivo T4 Ultra could support 90W charging, which if true, is a step above the outgoing model.

Vivo T3 Ultra Specifications and Price

The current Vivo T3 Ultra has a 6.78-inch, full-HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. It gets a 50-megapixel (OIS) primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera at the back. The phone also features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It houses a 5,500mAh battery and offers 80W wired charging. The smartphone starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 8GB+128GB variant with the 12GB+256GB variant priced at Rs. 31,999.