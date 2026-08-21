Vivo is gearing up to expand its T-series lineup in India with the upcoming launch of the Vivo T5 5G. The brand's current portfolio includes three smartphones: Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5x 5G, and Vivo T5 Pro 5G, and the company has now announced the impending arrival of the standard T5 model in the country. While its launch date currently remains under wraps, Vivo has begun teasing several of its features.

Vivo T5 5G India Launch

A dedicated landing page for the Vivo T5 5G is now live on Flipkart, which confirms that the upcoming handset will be available via the e-commerce platform after its launch in India. The teaser reveals that the Vivo T5 5G will run on OriginOS, with OriginOS 6 being the latest OS version offered by the brand.

A whole new way to see. Coming soon!#GetSetTurbo pic.twitter.com/Q7q76n5OyN — vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 21, 2026

Under the hood, the Vivo T5 5G will be equipped with a GenAI-ready NPU, and the company has teased faster AI performance.

The upcoming handset's display has also been advertised as one of its key features. The

Vivo T5 5G will feature what is claimed to be the segment's slimmest 3D curved display in the Rs. 34,999 to Rs. 49,999 price segment. This also suggests that it will be priced under Rs. 50,000 in the country. Vivo T5 5G is said to have an “ultra-slim” 7.99mm frame.

Once launched, the standard T5 5G model is expected to join the increasingly crowded T5 lineup, which comprises the Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5x 5G, and Vivo T5 Pro 5G. We can expect more details, including its launch date, features, and specifications, to be revealed in the coming days.

The company, notably, recently increased the prices of the T5 Pro 5G by up to Rs. 7,000 in India. The base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage now costs Rs. 41,999, which translates into a price revision of Rs. 6,000. It was priced at Rs. 29,999 at launch.

Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is said to have received a Rs. 7,000 price hike, taking its price to Rs. 46,999. But perhaps the most drastic increase has been made to the top-end 12GB + 256GB model, which now costs Rs. 69,999, pushing it past the mid-flagship territory.

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