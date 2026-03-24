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Vivo T5x 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Vivo T5x 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chip, and it has up to 256GB of built-in storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2026 13:21 IST
Vivo T5x 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T5x 5G features a 6.76-inch LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate

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Highlights
  • Vivo T5x 5G is currently available for purchase in India
  • It has an IP68 and IP69-rated build
  • Vivo T5x 5G carries a 7,200mAh battery
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Vivo T5x 5G is now available for purchase in India. This new Vivo T series smartphone was launched in the country last week with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset and a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It is made available for purchase via the company's India Website and Flipkart in two colour options. The Vivo T5x 5G features a 6.67-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera unit and an IP68 and IP69-rated build.

Vivo T5x 5G Price in India, Sale Offers

In India, the Vivo T5x 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. It costs Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. As mentioned, it is available to purchase via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores in Cyber Green and Star Silver colour options.

As a launch offer, Vivo is providing a Rs. 2,000 instant discount to Vivo T5x 5G buyers paying via HDFC, Axis, SBI bank cards, and UPI. Vivo states that by applying introductory offers, the base RAM and storage model of the phone can be grabbed for Rs. 17,499. Shoppers will also get up to six months of no-cost EMI option. They will also get free premium access to 10 OTT apps for six months on the Rs. 1,199 Jio prepaid plan.

Vivo T5x 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo T5x 5G is a dual SIM smartphone, and it comes preinstalled with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It features a 6.76-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,344 pixels) LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. The handset has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset under the hood, alongside up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

On the rear, the Vivo T5x 5G has a dual camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. It features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The Vivo T5x 5G carries a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired charging support. The phone has an IP68 and IP69-rated build for protection against dust and water.

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Vivo T5x 5G

Vivo T5x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2344 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo T5x 5G, Vivo T5x 5G Price in India, Vivo T5x 5G Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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