Vivo T5x 5G is now available for purchase in India. This new Vivo T series smartphone was launched in the country last week with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset and a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It is made available for purchase via the company's India Website and Flipkart in two colour options. The Vivo T5x 5G features a 6.67-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera unit and an IP68 and IP69-rated build.

Vivo T5x 5G Price in India, Sale Offers

In India, the Vivo T5x 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. It costs Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. As mentioned, it is available to purchase via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores in Cyber Green and Star Silver colour options.

As a launch offer, Vivo is providing a Rs. 2,000 instant discount to Vivo T5x 5G buyers paying via HDFC, Axis, SBI bank cards, and UPI. Vivo states that by applying introductory offers, the base RAM and storage model of the phone can be grabbed for Rs. 17,499. Shoppers will also get up to six months of no-cost EMI option. They will also get free premium access to 10 OTT apps for six months on the Rs. 1,199 Jio prepaid plan.

Vivo T5x 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo T5x 5G is a dual SIM smartphone, and it comes preinstalled with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It features a 6.76-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,344 pixels) LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. The handset has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset under the hood, alongside up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

On the rear, the Vivo T5x 5G has a dual camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. It features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The Vivo T5x 5G carries a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired charging support. The phone has an IP68 and IP69-rated build for protection against dust and water.

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