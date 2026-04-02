Redmi Note 15 SE 5G has launched in India as a mid-range smartphone with a curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, and a 5,800mAh battery. It competes with the iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x, both of which debuted in India in March in a more affordable segment. While Redmi focuses on offering a premium display and a slimmer design, the iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x highlight larger 7,200mAh batteries, durability features, and newer Android 16-based software.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Vivo T5x: Price in India

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G: The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G begins at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 25,999, while the 8GB + 256GB option costs Rs. 27,999. It is available in Carbon Black, Crimson Reserve, and Frosted White colour options.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The iQOO Z11x 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB version costs Rs. 20,999, and the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 22,999. It is offered in Prismatic Green and Titan Black finishes.

Vivo T5x 5G: The Vivo T5x 5G starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 20,999, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 22,999. It is sold in Cyber Green and Star Silver colourways.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Vivo T5x: Display, Software

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G: The handset features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland certifications. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The iQOO Z11x 5G sports a 6.76-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits brightness. It runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box and is promised two OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Vivo T5x 5G: The Vivo T5x 5G also gets a 6.76-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits brightness. It ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and includes TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Vivo T5x: Processor, Battery

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G: The smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, expandable via microSD card. It packs a 5,800mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It houses a larger 7,200mAh battery with 44W charging support.

Vivo T5x 5G: The handset also uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It packs a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Vivo T5x: Cameras, Dimensions

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G: The phone features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with a 20-megapixel front camera. It measures 164 x 75.42 x 7.35mm and weighs about 178g.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The handset offers a 50-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 166.6 x 78.4 x 8.4mm and weighs 219g.

Vivo T5x 5G: The Vivo T5x 5G includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera, along with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It measures around 166 x 78.43 x 8.3mm and weighs 219g.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Vivo T5x: Which Should You Buy?

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is the better option if you want a curved AMOLED display, higher peak brightness, and a lighter, slimmer design. The iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x are more suitable for heavy users, as both pack larger 7,200mAh batteries and support 44W charging. Both also offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Vivo T5x further adds military-grade shock resistance, while the iQOO Z11x stands out with a promised two years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the best display?

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G offers a curved AMOLED panel with higher brightness, while the other two use LCD screens.

2. Which phone has the biggest battery?

The iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x both pack larger 7,200mAh batteries, compared to the 5,800mAh unit on the Redmi model.

3. Which phone offers better performance?

The iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x use the newer Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, while the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3.