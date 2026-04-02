Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles Features
  • Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Vivo T5x: Price in India: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Vivo T5x: Price in India: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Redmi focuses on a premium display and slim design, while the iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x offer bigger batteries, durability, and Android 16.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2026 17:10 IST
Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Vivo T5x: Price in India: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Vivo T5x

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 SE 5G brings curved AMOLED to the segment
  • iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x pack massive 7,200mAh batteries
  • Redmi Note 15 SE 5G offers slimmer and lighter build
Advertisement

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G has launched in India as a mid-range smartphone with a curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, and a 5,800mAh battery. It competes with the iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x, both of which debuted in India in March in a more affordable segment. While Redmi focuses on offering a premium display and a slimmer design, the iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x highlight larger 7,200mAh batteries, durability features, and newer Android 16-based software.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Vivo T5x: Price in India

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G: The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G begins at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 25,999, while the 8GB + 256GB option costs Rs. 27,999. It is available in Carbon Black, Crimson Reserve, and Frosted White colour options.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The iQOO Z11x 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB version costs Rs. 20,999, and the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 22,999. It is offered in Prismatic Green and Titan Black finishes.

Vivo T5x 5G: The Vivo T5x 5G starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 20,999, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 22,999. It is sold in Cyber Green and Star Silver colourways.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Vivo T5x: Display, Software

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G: The handset features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland certifications. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The iQOO Z11x 5G sports a 6.76-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits brightness. It runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box and is promised two OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Vivo T5x 5G: The Vivo T5x 5G also gets a 6.76-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits brightness. It ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and includes TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Vivo T5x: Processor, Battery

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G: The smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, expandable via microSD card. It packs a 5,800mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It houses a larger 7,200mAh battery with 44W charging support.

Vivo T5x 5G: The handset also uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It packs a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Vivo T5x: Cameras, Dimensions

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G: The phone features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with a 20-megapixel front camera. It measures 164 x 75.42 x 7.35mm and weighs about 178g.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The handset offers a 50-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 166.6 x 78.4 x 8.4mm and weighs 219g.

Vivo T5x 5G: The Vivo T5x 5G includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera, along with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It measures around 166 x 78.43 x 8.3mm and weighs 219g.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Vivo T5x: Which Should You Buy?

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is the better option if you want a curved AMOLED display, higher peak brightness, and a lighter, slimmer design. The iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x are more suitable for heavy users, as both pack larger 7,200mAh batteries and support 44W charging. Both also offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Vivo T5x further adds military-grade shock resistance, while the iQOO Z11x stands out with a promised two years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the best display?

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G offers a curved AMOLED panel with higher brightness, while the other two use LCD screens.

2. Which phone has the biggest battery?

The iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x both pack larger 7,200mAh batteries, compared to the 5,800mAh unit on the Redmi model.

3. Which phone offers better performance?

The iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x use the newer Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, while the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs Vivo T5x 5G vs iQOO Z11x 5G comparison
  Redmi Note 15 SE 5G
Redmi Note 15 SE 5G
Vivo T5x 5G
Vivo T5x 5G
iQOO Z11x 5G
iQOO Z11x 5G
Key Specs
Display6.77-inch6.67-inch6.76-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3-MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
Front Camera20-megapixel 32-megapixel32-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 2-megapixel50-megapixel + 2-megapixel50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB, 8GB6GB, 8GB6GB, 8GB
Storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity5800mAh7200mAh7200mAh
OSAndroid 15Android 16Android 16
Resolution1,080x2,392 pixels1080x2344 pixels1,080x2,344 pixels
GENERAL
BrandRedmiVivoiQOO
ModelNote 15 SE 5GT5x 5GZ11x 5G
Release dateApril 2, 2026March 17, 2026March 12, 2026
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)164.00 x 75.42 x 7.35166.00 x 78.43 x 8.30166.60 x 78.40 x 8.40
Weight (g)178.00220.00219.00
IP ratingIP65IP68IP69
Battery capacity (mAh)580072007200
Removable batteryNo-No
Fast charging45W Fast Charging44W Flash Charge44W Flash Charge
Wireless chargingNo-No
ColoursCarbon Black, Crimson Reserve, and Frosted WhiteCyber Green, Star SilverPrismatic Green and Titan Black
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz120 Hz
Resolution StandardFHD+FHD+-
Screen size (inches)6.776.676.76
Resolution1,080x2,392 pixels1080x2344 pixels1,080x2,344 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)--382
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core-octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3MediaTek Dimensity 7400 TurboMediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
RAM6GB, 8GB6GB, 8GB6GB, 8GB
Internal storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB
Expandable storageYes--
Expandable storage typemicroSD--
Expandable storage up to (GB)1024--
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel50-megapixel + 2-megapixel50-megapixel (f/2.45) + 2-megapixel
No. of Rear Cameras222
Rear autofocusYes-Yes
Rear flashYes-Yes
Front camera20-megapixel (f/2.2)32-megapixel32-megapixel
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNo-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 15Android 16Android 16
SkinHyperOS 2Origin OS 6.0OriginOS 6
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.40Yes, v 5.40
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs2-2
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5GYes-Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5GYes-Yes
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes--
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
Gyroscope-YesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer--Yes
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, iQOO Z11x, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Price in India, iQOO Z11x Price in India, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Features, iQOO Z11x Features, Redmi, iQOO, Vivo T5x, Vivo T5x price in India, Vivo T5x Features, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OTT Releases This Week (March 30 - April 5): Sitaare Zameen Par, Vadh 2, Maamla Legal Hai Seas Happy Patel, and More
DoT Reportedly Extends SIM Binding Mandate Till the End of 2026

Related Stories

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Vivo T5x: Price in India: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
  2. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT: Know When, Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket Lab Sends Up Test Satellites for Europe’s Next-Gen Navigation System
  2. Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller
  5. Scientists Identify 45 Earth-Like Planets Beyond Our Solar System
  6. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
  7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
  8. Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
  9. Microsoft Releases New AI Models That Can Generate Images, Audio and Transcribe Text
  10. Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »