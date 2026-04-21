Vivo has reportedly increased the prices of several of its smartphones in India. The revision, highlighted by a tipster, follows a broader trend in the industry, with other smartphone brands also implementing similar hikes in recent weeks. While the company has not officially confirmed the reason, such adjustments are often linked to rising component costs, currency fluctuations, and supply chain pressures, which continue to impact pricing strategies across the consumer electronics segment. Smartphone prices may continue to rise over the next few months.

Vivo Increases Smartphone Prices in India by Up to Rs. 4,000

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the revised pricing took effect on April 21, with hikes ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 4,000 across multiple models. The updated prices are also reflected on the official Vivo India website.

The Vivo T5x has received a price increase of Rs. 4,000 across all its variants. The 6GB + 128GB option is now listed at Rs. 22,999, up from Rs. 18,999, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are now priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

The Vivo V70 Elite's 8GB + 256GB variant is now priced at Rs. 55,999, up from Rs. 51,999, while the 12GB + 256GB model now costs Rs. 59,999, up from Rs. 56,999. Similarly, the Vivo V70 has received a Rs. 4,000 price hike across both its configurations. The 8GB + 256GB variant is now available at Rs. 49,999, up from Rs. 45,999, while the 12GB + 256GB model is now priced at Rs. 53,999, compared to Rs. 49,999 earlier.

In the Y series, the Vivo Y400 has also been affected. The 8GB + 128GB variant is now listed at Rs. 28,999, up from Rs. 25,999, while the 8GB + 256GB option now costs Rs. 31,999, compared to Rs. 27,999 previously.

The Vivo Y51 Pro has also seen its pricing revised upward. The 8GB + 128GB variant is now priced at Rs. 27,999, up from Rs. 24,999, while the 8GB + 256GB model now costs Rs. 30,999, compared to its earlier price of Rs. 27,999.

Lastly, the Vivo Y31 5G has received smaller but notable increases. The 4GB + 128GB variant is now priced at Rs. 19,999, up from Rs. 18,999, while the 6GB + 128GB option is now listed at Rs. 23,999, up from Rs. 20,999. The 6GB + 256GB variant is currently listed at Rs. 26,999 on the official website.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vivo for a comment on the price revision, and this story will be updated with the company's response.

Notably, tipster Sanju Choudhary claimed that smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset are expected to be priced above Rs. 50,000 soon. He also suggested that prices of smartphones across segments could continue to rise further in the coming months.