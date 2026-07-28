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Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Ultra Battery Capacities Leak; Could Get Silicon-Carbon Technology

Samsung could adopt silicon-carbon battery technology for its next-generation flagship smartphones.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 July 2026 12:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Ultra Battery Capacities Leak; Could Get Silicon-Carbon Technology

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ships with a 5,000mAh cell

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Highlights
  • S27 Ultra may feature a 5,700mAh battery
  • Reports suggest S27 Pro could come with a 5,200mAh cell
  • Samsung could use silicon-carbon batteries on its upcoming flagships
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Following the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 last week, the rumour mill is now shifting towards Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S lineup. While the purported handsets are still months away from launch, leaks surrounding their hardware have started surfacing online. A new report sheds light on the battery capacities of the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra, which are expected to sit above the Plus model in Samsung's next-generation flagship lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Ultra Battery Capacities (Expected)

Dutch publication Galaxy Club reports that the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro will feature a battery with a rated capacity of 5,087mAh. This could translate to a typical, advertised capacity of around 5,200mAh. If accurate, it would spell an upgrade over previous leaks, which suggested a 5,000mAh battery on the purported handset.

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Meanwhile, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is reported to make an even bigger jump. It could be equipped with a battery rated at 5,534mAh, which may be marketed with a typical capacity of around 5,700mAh. The report mentions that Samsung might even advertise the Galaxy S27 Ultra's battery capacity as a 5,800mAh cell.

For comparison, the Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging.

Per previous leaks, Samsung could adopt silicon-carbon battery technology for its next-generation flagship smartphones. Such batteries tend to offer greater energy density, allowing manufacturers to squeeze higher capacities into devices without significantly increasing thickness.

Battery details for the standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+, however, remain unknown. Samsung's next-generation lineup is expected to comprise four models — Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Previous reports suggest the Galaxy S27 Pro could be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2700 in markets such as South Korea and Europe, while a Snapdragon-powered variant could be offered in the US. The Galaxy S27 Ultra, on the other hand, has been tipped to use a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-series chipset for Galaxy in all regions.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Ultra, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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