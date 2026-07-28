Following the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 last week, the rumour mill is now shifting towards Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S lineup. While the purported handsets are still months away from launch, leaks surrounding their hardware have started surfacing online. A new report sheds light on the battery capacities of the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra, which are expected to sit above the Plus model in Samsung's next-generation flagship lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Ultra Battery Capacities (Expected)

Dutch publication Galaxy Club reports that the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro will feature a battery with a rated capacity of 5,087mAh. This could translate to a typical, advertised capacity of around 5,200mAh. If accurate, it would spell an upgrade over previous leaks, which suggested a 5,000mAh battery on the purported handset.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is reported to make an even bigger jump. It could be equipped with a battery rated at 5,534mAh, which may be marketed with a typical capacity of around 5,700mAh. The report mentions that Samsung might even advertise the Galaxy S27 Ultra's battery capacity as a 5,800mAh cell.

For comparison, the Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging.

Per previous leaks, Samsung could adopt silicon-carbon battery technology for its next-generation flagship smartphones. Such batteries tend to offer greater energy density, allowing manufacturers to squeeze higher capacities into devices without significantly increasing thickness.

Battery details for the standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+, however, remain unknown. Samsung's next-generation lineup is expected to comprise four models — Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Previous reports suggest the Galaxy S27 Pro could be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2700 in markets such as South Korea and Europe, while a Snapdragon-powered variant could be offered in the US. The Galaxy S27 Ultra, on the other hand, has been tipped to use a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-series chipset for Galaxy in all regions.