Vivo teased the launch of the Vivo T5x 5G in India on Thursday. It is expected to arrive as the successor to the T4x 5G, which was introduced in March 2025. Alongside its launch confirmation, the brand has highlighted its benchmark score, suggesting that it will focus on performance within the mid-range segment. While its specifications have yet to be announced, leaks suggested that the upcoming Vivo T5x 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset.

Vivo T5x 5G Could Be Priced Under Rs. 23,000 in India

In a post shared on X, Vivo India teased the upcoming Vivo T5x 5G while highlighting its benchmark performance. The teaser revealed that the handset has achieved an AnTuTu score of more than 1 million points. The brand did not officially confirm the chipset that will power the phone, but indicated that it will deliver strong performance for its category.

The promotional teaser also includes a footer mentioning that the handset is the “fastest phone under Rs. 23,000 as of March 5, 2026.” While Vivo has not officially announced the device's price, the statement suggests that the smartphone could launch in the sub-Rs. 23,000 segment in India.

Notably, Vivo's teaser on social media marks the first official confirmation from the company about the existence of the Vivo T5x 5G and its upcoming launch in the country.

Vivo T5x 5G Specifications (Anticipated)

Separately, tipster Yogesh Brar has shared details about the alleged specifications of the Vivo T5x 5G in an X post. According to the leak, the upcoming handset could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. It is said to run on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

The Vivo T5x 5G is tipped to pack a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging.

