Vivo T5x 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon; Company Says AnTuTu Score Exceeds 1 Million Points

A tipster has also leaked the key specifications of the upcoming Vivo T5x 5G.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 March 2026 14:14 IST
Vivo T5x 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon; Company Says AnTuTu Score Exceeds 1 Million Points

The Vivo T5x 5G is the upcoming successor to the T4x 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo T5x 5G is teased to have scored over 1 million points on AnTuTu
  • The handset may be priced under Rs. 23,000 in India
  • Leaks suggest it may be powered by Dimensity 7400 Turbo chip
Vivo teased the launch of the Vivo T5x 5G in India on Thursday. It is expected to arrive as the successor to the T4x 5G, which was introduced in March 2025. Alongside its launch confirmation, the brand has highlighted its benchmark score, suggesting that it will focus on performance within the mid-range segment. While its specifications have yet to be announced, leaks suggested that the upcoming Vivo T5x 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset.

Vivo T5x 5G Could Be Priced Under Rs. 23,000 in India

In a post shared on X, Vivo India teased the upcoming Vivo T5x 5G while highlighting its benchmark performance. The teaser revealed that the handset has achieved an AnTuTu score of more than 1 million points. The brand did not officially confirm the chipset that will power the phone, but indicated that it will deliver strong performance for its category.

The promotional teaser also includes a footer mentioning that the handset is the “fastest phone under Rs. 23,000 as of March 5, 2026.” While Vivo has not officially announced the device's price, the statement suggests that the smartphone could launch in the sub-Rs. 23,000 segment in India.

Notably, Vivo's teaser on social media marks the first official confirmation from the company about the existence of the Vivo T5x 5G and its upcoming launch in the country.

Vivo T5x 5G Specifications (Anticipated)

Separately, tipster Yogesh Brar has shared details about the alleged specifications of the Vivo T5x 5G in an X post. According to the leak, the upcoming handset could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. It is said to run on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

The Vivo T5x 5G is tipped to pack a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging.

It may pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. More details, including the full specifications, price, and availability, are expected to be announced closer to the Vivo T5x 5G's launch in India.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Vivo T5x 5G, Vivo T5x 5G Specifications, Vivo T5x 5G Price in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
MWC 2026: Oppo, MediaTek Join Hands to Showcase New On-Device AI Capabilities for Future Smartphones

