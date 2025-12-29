Technology News
Vivo V70 Elite 5G Listed on BIS Database Alongside Vivo Y51 5G, Hinting at Imminent Launch in India

The Vivo V70 was spotted on the BIS website earlier this month, and it looks like more V70 series models could also be launched in India soon.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2025 13:59 IST
Vivo V70 Elite 5G Listed on BIS Database Alongside Vivo Y51 5G, Hinting at Imminent Launch in India

Vivo V60 (pictured) was launched in India in August this year

Highlights
  • Vivo V70 series India launch is expected in early 2026
  • Geekbench listing hints Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 for Vivo V70
  • Vivo V70 Elite 5G price in India is tipped to be around Rs. 50,000
Vivo V70 Elite 5G has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, suggesting that the handset could launch in India soon. The latest listing joins a growing set of regulatory certifications that point to an imminent expansion of Vivo's smartphone lineup in India and other markets. Alongside the Vivo V70 Elite 5G, other smartphones from the brand have appeared across certification and benchmarking platforms, indicating that the company is preparing several launches across different price segments in the coming months.

Vivo V70 Elite 5G, Vivo Y51 5G BIS Listings Reveal Model Numbers

According to a post on X by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the Bureau of Indian Standards has certified two new Vivo smartphones, including the Vivo V70 Elite 5G with model number V2548 and the Vivo Y51 5G with model number V2544. BIS listings typically indicate that a device is nearing its official launch.

Earlier this month, another Vivo handset carrying the model number V2538 was also listed on the BIS website. This device is believed to be the Vivo V70 and is expected to arrive as the successor to the Vivo V60. While the BIS database does not reveal specifications, the listing strengthens reports that Vivo is preparing to expand its V-series lineup in India.

Another Vivo phone with model number V2545, tipped to be the Vivo T5x 5G, appeared on the BIS website and is expected to launch as the successor to the Vivo T4x 5G. The phone launched in India at Rs. 13,499 with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Vivo V70 5G Series: All We Know

Tipsters have previously claimed that the Vivo V70 series may include multiple variants, such as Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G, Vivo V70 FE 5G, and Vivo V70 Lite 5G.

The standard Vivo V70 previously surfaced on Geekbench, where it was listed with an octa-core chipset and an Adreno 722 GPU. This configuration points to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. The listing showed the phone running Android 16 and achieving 1,235 points in single core testing and 3,920 points in multi core scores. An FCC certification listing suggested support for 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC.

Reports also indicate that the Vivo V70 could be a rebranded version of the Vivo S50, which debuted in China in December. Vivo is tipped to launch multiple smartphones in India in January 2026. He also claims that the Vivo V70 could be offered in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, with expected pricing starting around Rs. 45,000. The Vivo V70 Elite is tipped to cost around Rs. 50,000.

Vivo V70 Elite 5G, Vivo Y51 5G, Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G, Vivo V70 FE 5G, Vivo V70 Lite 5G, Vivo V70 5G Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
