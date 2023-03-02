Technology News
Vivo V27e With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 66W Flash Charge Launched in Malaysia: Price, Specifications

Vivo V27e is available for sale on the Vivo Malaysia e-store, and there are no details available on its India launch.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 March 2023 12:56 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo Malaysia

Vivo V27e is priced at RM 1,299 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant

Highlights
  • Vivo V27e comes in Glory Black and Lavender Purple colour options
  • The handset has only one storage variant - 8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM
  • Vivo V27e features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display

Vivo unveiled its V27 series of smartphoens in India on March 1 and now the Chinese manufacturer has launched a new Vivo V27e to expand its V-series lineup in Malaysia. The mid-range offering from the company has been introduced in two colour variants, Glory Black and Lavender Purple. The handset features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and capacitive multi-touch support. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and houses a 4,600mAh battery.

Vivo V27e price, availability

The Vivo V27e has been launched at a price of RM 1,299 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the sole variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The handset is available in Glory Black and Lavender Purple colour variants.

The smartphone is available for purchase on Vivo Malaysia's official website. The company hasn't shared any details on the availability of the smartphone in India.

Vivo V27e specifications

The newly launched Vivo V27e runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and supports dual SIM. It sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with capacitive multi-touch support and 120Hz refresh rate. The FHD+ display has a 2,400 × 1,080 pixel resolution. The handset is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB RAM.

For optics, the Vivo V27e packs a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS, accompanied by dual 2-megapixel sensors for bokeh and macro shots. For selfies and video calls, the handset has a 32-megapixel front camera. Additionally, it also has a triple rear flash with a single colour temperature.

The phone is equipped with to 256GB storage and includes a microSD slot for expandable storage. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, GPS, OTG, and NFC. It houses a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W flash charging.

Additionally, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, and gyroscope. The Vivo V27e in Glory Black colour option weighs 185g and measures 162.51 × 75.81 × 7.70mm, whereas its Lavender Purple colourway weighs 186g and measures 162.51 × 75.81 × 7.80mm.

